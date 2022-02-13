How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding Women’s Big Air Online

Women’s Olympic snowboarding big air competition gets underway on Sunday.

Qualifying runs (Sunday, 8:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be televised live, and the final (Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET) will be on NBC (though that may share coverage with other sports). But you can also watch dedicated coverage of the women’s big air and every other Olympic event live with the Peacock TV Premium Plan (no cable necessary) or on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app (streaming service or cable log-in required).

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch the women’s big air live online if you don’t have cable:

Olympics Women’s Big Air Preview

Anna Gasser seeks a second-straight gold medal for Austria in the big air snowboarding event, which she won in 2018 at Pyeongchang.

Gasser came up short of a medal in the slope style event earlier in the Winter Games at Beijing. She finished sixth in the event.

Team USA snowboarding star Jamie Anderson looks to make a run at gold in the big air event. She won silver in 2018 for big air, but she likewise didn’t medal in the slope style event.

“I decided I don’t want my happiness to depend on a result or a medal. I want to be happy regardless, and I want to genuinely be proud of the girls who are putting it down,” Anderson said via NBC Washington’s Kristen Conti. “Sometimes my friends put it down and I can’t, but we’re all in this together.”

“I had a little bit of a mental breakdown,” Anderson added. “At the end of the day, I’m only human. I do my best. I try my hardest all the time, but I’m not a robot.”

Anderson and Gasser will have to contend with Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand. Synnott won gold in the slope style and became the first-ever New Zealand athlete to win gold in the Winter Games.

“It was the best run of my life,” Sadowski Synnott said about the slope style win according to the BBC.

Sadowski Synnott has been on fire of late in competition. She beat the big air competition last time out in the X Games on Jan. 22.

Sadowski Synnott took bronze in 2018 at Pyeongchang.

“I am super proud of where my snowboarding has come in the last few years and super proud to be Kiwi and show the world what Kiwis are made of,” Sadkowski Synnott told the media via CNN.

Japan’s Miyabi Onitsuka could also be in the mix for a medal in the big air event. Onitsuka notably landed the first cab double cork 1260 move in women’s big air competition in 2020 for the X Games.

Other notable competitors include Team USA’s Julia Marino. She earned silver in the slope style. Australia’s Tess Coady, who won bronze in the slope style, will also compete.