Olympics Women’s Curling Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Women’s curling continues on Wednesday in the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

TV coverage of the tournament will be spread across USA, CNBC and NBC.

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch the women’s curling tournament live online if you don’t have cable:

You can watch a live stream of USA, CNBC, NBC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch women's curling live on the FuboTV app

Unlike the Summer Olympics, which only had a few events live on Peacock, you can watch a live stream of every single Winter Olympics event with a subscription to Peacock's Premium Plan

It’s worth noting that you’ll also be able to watch next week’s (Feb. 13) Super Bowl with the Peacock Premium Plan.

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch women's curling live on the Peacock app

If you can’t watch live, you can also watch a replay of any event soon after its conclusion.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." USA, CNBC and NBC are included in every one

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch women's curling live on the DirecTV Stream app

You can watch a live stream of USA, NBC and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" package, while CNBC is in the "News Extra" add-on.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch women's curling live on the Sling TV app

You can watch a live stream of USA, CNBC, NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch women's curling live on the Hulu app

Olympics Women’s Curling Preview

Team USA looks for a stronger showing than 2018 in Pyeongchang.

The Americans went 4-5 in the preliminary round and fell short of the medal round.

The U.S. opens tournament play on Wednesday, February 9, with Russia. Team USA then faces Denmark on Thursday, February 10, and China on Friday, February 11.

American curlers include Becca Hamilton, Nina Roth, Tabitha Peterson, and Tara Peterson.

Similar to the U.S., Canada seeks better results in Beijing. Often a world power in curling, Canada didn’t medal in Pyeongchang. Canada won it all in 2014 at Sochi.

“I remember heading into Sochi and everybody was saying it was the best field that had ever been assembled in women’s curling,” Canadian curler Jennifer Jones told the media per TSN’s Ryan Horne. “And now everybody is saying the same thing heading into Beijing. So, it’s an outstanding field. Every team is capable of winning the event.”

Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes and Dawn McEwen return from that gold medal team in search of another. Canada’s Jocelyn Peterman is the only team member not from that 2014 squad.

“I think we all feel like kids in a candy store, like it’s our first time going to the Olympics. It’s just so surreal to be going back,” Jones said per Horne. “I think experience is always an added benefit. It’s not necessary. I would say right now I feel like it’s the perfect world because some of us have been, so we have experience and it’s Jocelyn’s first time, so we get to see the Olympics through her eyes all over again which is super exciting. There’s really nothing better in the world than walking in and seeing the Olympics rings.”

The U.S. and Canada will face tough competition from the 2018 medal-winning countries. Sweden won gold, South Korea took silver, and Japan took bronze.

Sweden has everyone back from a group that’s played together since 2015. The team led by Anna Hasselborg has a 29-16 record in 2021-2022 competition.

South Korea has the “Garlic Girls” back — the same crew that won silver in Pyeongchang. The team nickname came about because of the curlers who came from garlic production capitol Uiseong, South Korea. They didn’t compete for almost a season after Pyeongchang due to a coaching scandal, which the New York Times recounted.

Japan, led by Satuski Fujisawa, has a 28-12 record in 2021-2022 competitions. The team will seek the country’s second medal in curling.