How to Watch Women’s Olympic Downhill Skiing Live Online

The fastest women Alpine skiers in the world take to the slopes in one of the marquee events of the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Monday night, looking for gold in the downhill competition.

The event (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC (though that may share coverage with other sports). You can also watch dedicated coverage of the women’s downhill and every other Olympic event live with the Peacock TV Premium Plan (no cable necessary) or on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app (streaming service or cable log-in required).

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch the women’s downhill live online if you don’t have cable:

Olympics Women’s Downhill Preview

Thirty-six of the world’s top women Alpine skiers will look to master the Rock Course at the Yanqing National Skiing Centre on Monday night when they compete in the downhill at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The reigning Olympic champion Sofia Goggia is back to defend her title despite being injured in a serious crash on Jan. 23 during a World Cup race in Cortina. The 29-year-old Italian suffered a sprained knee, partially torn cruciate ligament, and a minor fracture of her fibula.

Before the crash, Goggia was considered a heavy favorite to repeat in the downhill at the Olympics. The Italian, who is the reigning FIS World Cup champion in the discipline, has won eight of her last nine world cup downhill races.

Goggia rehabbed vigorously leading up to the Olympics but there are still questions around how the injuries she sustained in Cortina will affect her chance at a medal in Beijing. She was able to complete a training run over the weekend, where she recorded the 12th-best time.

“To me, the Olympic Games are everything,” said Goggia. “The Olympic Games are the place you want to be to achieve your childhood dream. So there is no place I’d rather be than here. I don’t care about my (leg). This is, for me, the place I want to be.”

Two of the top contenders to reach the podium on Monday are Switzerland’s Corinne Suter and Lara Gut-Behrami, who finished second and third, respectively, in last season’s FIS World Cup downhill standings.

Suter won the downhill at the 2021 FIS World Ski Championships and currently sits in second place in this season’s world cup downhill standings.

Gut-Behrami will be looking to win her third medal at the 2022 Olympics after taking home gold in the super-G and bronze in the giant slalom in Beijing. The 30-year-old Swiss won bronze medals in the downhill competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the 2021 World Championships.

Three-time Olympic medal winner Mikaela Shiffrin will compete in Monday’s race and look to bounce back from a rough first week in Beijing. Shiffrin is not expected to be among the medal favorites, as the speed events are not her specialty. She had a solid showing during a training run on Saturday, where she recorded the ninth-fastest time on the course.

“Today gives me a little bit more positivity,” Shiffrin said after the training session. “We’re going to have to see how things go as the days progress. There’s sections of this track that some of the more speed specialist skiers are going to excel at and are going to really improve (on). … I’m not sure exactly where and how I can improve. I just felt solid on my skis so I’ll try to keep up and we’ll see where the potential really is.”

Shiffrin came into these Olympics with high hopes of a medal haul but stunningly skied off the course in the beginning of both the giant slalom and slalom races last week. She followed that up with a ninth-place finish in the super-G last Friday.

Shiffrin, a three-time Olympic medal winner, is favored to reach the podium in the Alpine combined event later this week; a discipline in which she is the reigning world champion and silver medal winner from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.