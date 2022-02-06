How to Watch Olympics Women’s Giant Slalom Live Online

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin kicks off her highly-anticipated Beijing Olympics campaign Sunday night in the women’s giant slalom. It’ll be the first of a potential five individual events for one of the faces of these Games for Team USA.

The first runs (8:30 p.m. ET) will be televised on NBC, and the second runs (1:30 a.m. ET) will be on NBC (though that will share coverage with other events). You can also watch dedicated coverage of the women’s giant slalom and every other Olympic event live with the Peacock TV Premium Plan (no cable necessary) or on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app (streaming service or cable log-in required).

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch the women’s giant slalom live online if you don’t have cable:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of USA, CNBC, NBC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the women’s giant slalom live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the entire event live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

Unlike the Summer Olympics, which only had a few events live on Peacock, you can watch a live stream of every single Winter Olympics event with a subscription to Peacock’s Premium Plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

It’s worth noting that you’ll also be able to watch next week’s (Feb. 13) Super Bowl with the Peacock Premium Plan.

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the women’s giant slalom live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

If you can’t watch live, you can also watch a replay of any event soon after its conclusion.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” USA, CNBC and NBC are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the women’s giant slalom live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

You can watch a live stream of USA, NBC and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, while CNBC is in the “News Extra” add-on. Both can be included in your free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the women’s giant slalom live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

You can watch a live stream of USA, CNBC, NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the women’s giant slalom live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

Olympic Women’s Giant Slalom 2022 Preview

American Alpine skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin enters the Beijing Olympics with lofty expectations, as she’ll be shooting to compete in five individual events beginning with Sunday night’s giant slalom.

The 26-year-old two-time Olympic champion is one gold medal shy of owning the most of any U.S. Alpine skier. She’ll have multiple opportunities to achieve that record during these Games, with her aggressive schedule including the giant slalom, slalom, super-G, downhill, and combined events.

Shiffrin is the defending gold medal winner in the giant slalom, having had reached the top of the podium in Pyeongchang in 2018. She also took home silver in the combined during those Olympics to add to her collection which included a gold in the slalom event in the 2014 Sochi Games.

The road to Beijing has been a bumpy one for Shiffrin, who lost her father in 2020, then dealt with back issues and a bout with COVID-19 last year. Dealing with adversity has put competing on the slopes in perspective for the most decorated American Alpine skier.

“My goal is still to go and win gold medals,” said Shiffrin. “That’s still my goal. But I could walk away from the Games without any medals and still feel like they were successful if I know I’ve raced my best. Alpine skiing is a sport where so many things are out of your control, the weather is such a variable.

“So for me, my coaches and all the people who travel with us do so much grueling work, and the smile on your coach’s face after you’ve done well is so gratifying. It’s such a good feeling to know that you’re proud of yourself, they’re proud of you and you did a good job and that’s really special. That’s really where the enjoyment really comes from for me.”

Shiffrin is the current World Cup overall leader heading into the Olympics but doesn’t lead the giant slalom standings. The top spot after six events in the GS is owned by Sweden’s Sara Hector, who is one of the favorites to reach the podium Sunday night. The 29-year-old finished 10th in this event in the 2018 Olympics.

French skier Tessa Worley is in second place in the current World Cup giant slalom standings. The 32-year-old is a four-time gold medal winner at the World Championships and has 15 World Cup giant slalom titles to her name.

Then there is Petra Vlhova from Slovakia, who is one of Shiffrin’s top rivals. The 26-year-old is the reigning World Cup overall champion and has won five of this season’s first six slalom races. She took home gold in the giant slalom at the 2019 World Championships.

The skiers will be dealing with unfamiliar terrain this week, as they will be competing on a course that they didn’t have an opportunity to see until this week. The test events that were scheduled for the National Alpine Skiing Center in the Yanqing zone were all canceled due to the pandemic.

“Normally we race on the same tracks, the same venues every year,” U.S. downhill skier Travis Ganong said. “As a rookie you learn these tracks and you build your way up to the point where you feel comfortable racing. We have to do that now in three days. It’s going to be tough.”

The first runs of the women’s giant slalom event are scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET, Sunday night. The second and final runs will begin at 1:30 a.m. ET (Monday morning).