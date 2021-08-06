How to Watch Women’s Olympic Marathon Live Online in US

As the 2020 Tokyo Olympics wind to a close, 88 of the best long-distance runners in the world are set to tackle 26.2 grueling miles in the women’s marathon in Sapporo.

In the US, the women’s Olympic marathon (start time: Friday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT) will be televised on USA Network. And if that coverage gets disrupted by another sport at all, you can also watch a dedicated live stream of the entire race via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, so if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of the women’s Olympic marathon online:

Women’s Olympic Marathon Preview

Kenya has had one runner medal in the women’s marathon in each of the past five Olympics. Five years ago, in Rio de Janeiro, Jemima Sumgong delivered the nation’s first gold in the event.

World record holder Brigid Kosgei, 2019 world champion Ruth Chepng’etich, and half marathon world record holder Peres Jepchirchir will attempt to add to Kenya’s streak.

“I will be representing Kenya at the Olympics for the first time,” the 27-year-old Kosgei said, according to AllAfrica. “I do not want to let the country down; I’m going for the top prize.”

Jepchirchir, 28, set a new half marathon world record with a time of 1:05:34 at the Prague 21.1 KM in September 2020. That mark stood for six weeks until she shaved 18 seconds off at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland.

“Having Ruth and Brigid in the team, I can assure you we have a very strong team that will bring medals in Tokyo,” Jepchirchir said, according to Citizen Digital. “Our intention is to work together, we have already devised a plan on that.”

Jepchirchir claimed her first and only other World Athletics Half Marathon Championships title in 2016, when she triumphed in Cardiff, Wales.

“For me last season I had decided to work hard in anticipation of a very busy 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic,” Jepchirchir said, per Citizen Digital. “In my mind I never anticipated I would achieve that much but it is only through God that I managed to break the world record twice and also reclaim my title in Poland.”

Team USA has produced two women’s marathon medalists: Joan Benoit claimed gold in Los Angeles in 1984, when the event debuted, and Deena Kastor took bronze in Athens 20 years later.

Aliphine Tuliamuk, Molly Seidel, and Sally Kipyego will represent the United States this time around.

Tuliamuk led the field at the United States Olympic Trials in February 2020 with a time of 2:27:23. Eleven months later, she gave birth to her first child.

The 32-year-old told Good Morning America that the COVID-19 pandemic’s postponement of the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 prompted her decision to have a kid.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I’ve also wanted to become an Olympian and compete at the highest level of our sport,” Tuliamuk told Good Morning America in July, according to ABC News. “I never thought I was going to be at the Olympics as a new mom.”

She added: “That would not have happened until 2020 happened.”