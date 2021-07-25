How to Watch Olympics Skateboarding Women’s Street Online

Skateboarding makes its debut at the Olympic Games this year, with the Women’s Street competition will taking place on Monday (Sunday in the US) in Tokyo.

In the United States, some of the qualifying heats (start time: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET) will be televised on CNBC (but may share coverage with other sports), and the final (11:25 p.m. ET) will be on CNBC and NBC. You can also watch every run (dedicated skateboarding coverage) live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of the Olympics skateboarding women’s street event online:

Olympics Skateboarding Women’s Street Preview

Competitors will perform on a course that will emulate a city street, featuring stairs, curbs, handrails, walls and slopes. Skateboarders will be judged on the degree of difficulty of the tricks they perform, height, speed and originality, among other factors.

Per the Washington Post, “In each round, skaters perform two 45-second runs and five tricks, and the judges grade each run and trick on a zero-to-10 scale. The highest and lowest scores for each run and trick are dropped, and the remaining three scores are averaged to one decimal place, resulting in the final score. A skater’s qualifying score for each round is calculated by adding the four highest run or trick scores. The top eight skaters from the 20-person preliminary round advance to the finals.”

Top contenders in the street competition include Brazil’s Leticia Bufoni, Rayssa Leal, and Pamela Rosa, Alexis Sablone and Mariah Duran from the United States, and Margielyn Arda Didal of the Philippines.

“It’s been a long journey,” Duran said prior to the Olympics. “To have family by my side is amazing. My brothers are always at my contests. … We always believed in it, we always loved it, it’s amazing to see how far it’s come. We’re going to Tokyo and the Olympics. It’s not just a hobby.”

“What’s exciting for me is that there’s this chance on a global stage to share what makes skateboarding special,” USA Skateboarding CEO Josh Friedberg told ABC News. “It’s much more than just a sport. And I think that that shines through when you see the personalities of skaters, the Olympians, from all over the world, who love skateboarding … and they’re going to compete for their countries in this new environment.”

Here’s a look at the women competing for the gold in street skateboarding:

1. Pamela Rosa (Brazil)

2. Rayssa Leal (Brazil)

3. Aori Nishimura (Japan)

4. Leticia Bufoni (Brazil)

5. Momiji Nishiya (Japan)

6. Mariah Duran (USA)

7. Roos Zwetsloot (Netherlands)

8. Candy Jacobs (Netherlands)

9. Hayley Wilson (Australia)

10. Funa Nakayama (Japan)

11. Alexis Sablone (USA)

12. Keet Oldenbeuving (Netherlands)

13. Margielyn Arda Didal (Philippines)

14. Alana Smith (USA)

15. Wenhui Zeng (China)

16. Lore Bruggeman (Belgium)

17. Julia Brueckler (Austria)

18. Charlotte Hym (France)

19. Asia Lanzi (Italy)

20. Boipelo Awuah (South Africa)