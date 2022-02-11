How to Watch Olympics Women’s Super-G Live Online Free

Olympic U.S. women’s Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin looks to rebound in the Super-G on Thursday.

The event (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC (though that may share coverage with other sports). You can also watch dedicated coverage of the women’s Super-G and every other Olympic event live with the Peacock TV Premium Plan (no cable necessary) or on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app (streaming service or cable log-in required).

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch the women’s Super-G live online if you don’t have cable:

You can watch a live stream of USA, CNBC, NBC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV

Unlike the Summer Olympics, which only had a few events live on Peacock, you can watch a live stream of every single Winter Olympics event with a subscription to Peacock's Premium Plan

It's worth noting that you'll also be able to watch the Super Bowl with the Peacock Premium Plan.

Olympic Women’s Super-G Preview

Two-time gold medal winning Olympic women’s Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin seeks a turnaround in the Super-G.

Shiffrin didn’t finish the slalom and giant slalom events in Beijing because of missed gates. Both were events she won gold in during previous Winter Olympic Games — slalom in 2014 at Sochi and giant slalom in 2018 at PyeongChang.

“I maybe felt how much I cared,” Shiffrin said according to the New York Times’ Matthew Futterman.

“My whole intention building up this whole season since the summer was to ski these races aggressively,” she added per Futterman. “That is what I was doing. The problem is you have to finish, and that is my main issue right now apparently, and that has never been an issue my entire career.”

Defending Super-G gold medal winner Ester Ledecka of Czechia will compete. Ledecka came from behind to win it in 2018, and she recently won the gold in the snowboard parallel giant slalom.

“If I had decided to only do skiing, then I would’ve spent four years on the skiing,” Ledecka said according to the Associated Press. “And I’d be here watching this race and I would feel sad that I couldn’t compete.”

Skiers will compete on “The Rock” downhill course, which already has the fastest velocity in men’s Olympic history according to NBC Sports’ Erin Goodman. Shiffrin tested out the course early on Thursday before deciding to compete in the event according to the Washington Post’s Barry Svrluga.