Oral Roberts vs NDSU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

North Dakota State takes on Oral Roberts for the Summit League championship for the second time in three years on Tuesday, March 7.

The game (9 p.m. ET) will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch a live stream of Oral Roberts vs NDSU:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oral Roberts vs NDSU live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Oral Roberts vs NDSU live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve already used up your free trials for other streaming services, the cheapest way to watch the game is through ESPN+, which costs $9.99 per month:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Oral Roberts vs NDSU live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest live-TV streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Oral Roberts vs NDSU live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Oral Roberts vs NDSU Preview

Look out for the “Baby Bison” in Sioux Falls on Tuesday.

A team without seniors, the North Dakota State Bison (16-16) could punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (29-4). The Bison came into the tournament as the No. 3 seed and proceeded to knock off No. 6 seed South Dakota and No. 2 South Dakota State in convincing fashion.

NDSU struggled all season with a young team, which included lopsided non-conference losses to Kansas and Arkansas. The Bison found a way to at least finish in the top three of the Summit League regular season standings and could now reach the Big Dance for the first time since 2020, though that tournament got canceled due to COVID-19. The Bison won the Summit the year before and took on Duke in the 2019 NCAA tournament.

With such a young squad, the Bison might have needed a history lesson on what happened after that. NDSU took on Oral Roberts in 2021 with hopes to three-peat as conference champions and get back to the Big Dance. It all slipped away for the Bison amid a slow start and furious comeback.

Oral Roberts went on to the NCAA Tournament and reached the Sweet 16 in the process. The Golden Eagles stunned No. 7 Ohio State and then Florida in the first two rounds. Oral Roberts also gave Arkansas everything it could handle in a 72-70 loss in the Sweet 16.

Amid high expectations the following season, the Golden Eagles didn’t get back to the Big Dance with their own history lesson. NDSU bounced a 19-win Oral Roberts squad from the Summit League semifinals in 2022 with a 92-72 rout.

Oral Roberts avenged that loss twice during the regular season this year with a sweep of the Bison. The Golden Eagles thumped the Bison 92-69 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on January 19. Oral Roberts then beat the Bison 74-66 in Fargo, North Dakota, on February 18.

NDSU went on two win four-straight contests after that, including two tournament wins. The Bison have won seven of the past eight games.

Oral Roberts, meanwhile, hasn’t lost a game since January 9 amid a 16-game winning streak. The Golden Eagles have strong guard play led by senior Max Abmas, who averages 22 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

NDSU’s young roster has a little experience in junior forward Grant Nelson. He leads the team with 18.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.