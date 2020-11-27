Oregon vs OSU Live Stream: How to Watch Civil War 2020 Online

It’ll be a Pac 12 showdown when the No. 9 Oregon Ducks (3-0) head to Reser Stadium to take on the Oregon State Beavers (1-2) Friday.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Oregon vs Oregon State online for free:

Oregon vs Oregon State Preview

The Beavers dropped two straight to Washington State and Washington before pulling it together to earn their first victory last weekend, a 31-27 win over Cal. Quarterback Tristan Gebbia was 12-20 for 147 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the win. Oregon State came away with the ‘W,’ but they were just 3-10 on third down, and they managed just 155 yards through the air to California’s 315.

“Still needs a lot of work,” Beavers offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said about the team’s aerial attack. “People are going to start loading up against that and we’ve got to be able to complement it with the pass. We’re just not doing that at a high level right now.”

One area they’re solid in, though? The run game. The Beavers gained 205 of their 360 total yards on the ground, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Most of that yardage was gained by Jermar Jefferson, who had 196 yards on 18 carries (that’s a ridiculous 10.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown in the victory.

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith is fully expecting the Ducks to hone in on Jefferson. “Looking at our first three games, I’ve got to imagine that they’ll be preparing to slow Jermar down, so we’ll have to be ready for that,” Smith said. “We’ll need to be balanced to find success.”

As for the Ducks, they’re currently first in the Pac 12, and they are coming off a 38-35 win over UCLA last weekend. Ducks quarterback Tyler Schough was 19-30 for 224 yards and three scores in the win. Wideout Devon Williams was his top target in the game, netting 123 yards on six receptions with a touchdown.

Oregon failed to score in the fourth quarter, however, and they almost let the Bruins eke out a win. Head coach Mario Cristobal was happy to leave with a victory, but he knows his team needs to buckle down on defense while also making more adjustments in the second half moving forward.

“We were a little bit out of sync, and like we told those guys, ‘Look, when you win, you don’t apologize for winning, you don’t get down for winning, you just recognize where you got to get better,'” Cristobal said. “And we weren’t at our very best, and we know that we have to improve certain things.”

The Ducks are giving up 26 points a game, which is third in the Pac 12, but they also have the top offense in the conference. This could be a good game for Oregon to get right that balance on both sides of the ball, as they’re facing a Beavers team that’s 10th in total offense out of 12 teams in the Pac 12.