Oregon Spring Game Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Spring football is coming to a close at college campuses nationwide as the teams play their annual spring games for fans. Oregon will play their game on Saturday, April 29.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Pac-12 Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable and need Pac-12 Network, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Oregon Spring Game streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Oregon Spring Game live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Pac-12 Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Oregon Spring Game live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 Oregon Spring Game live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Oregon Spring Game 2023 Preview

The Oregon Ducks’ annual spring football game is set for Saturday, April 29. It is part of an action-packed day of sports for Ducks fans, which includes the Oregon soccer team playing Portland at 11 a.m. and the baseball team playing Arizona State in the second game of a three-game series at 3 p.m. There is also a pregame fan fest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ahead of the game that will include an obstacle course, football toss, slide, bounce house and more for kids ages 12 and under, plus display setups from the branches of the armed forces and a variety of food trucks.

In a pregame press conference, head coach Dan Lanning said that practices have been going really well this spring and he likes that they don’t treat it like practice but as an opportunity for experience.

“[They have] the ability to go out there and compete every day. Not treat it as a practice but treat it as an opportunity to play,” said Lanning, adding, “I’ve seen a lot of guys make dramatic improvements if you’re talking in terms of motivation. You have to be motivated to be great yourself and I think we’re seeing that show up in some of these guys, the guys that have really taken advantage of it, they’ve really taken great strides and they’ve put themselves in a position to make an impact for our team.”

He also said what they are working on is cutting down on turnovers.

“We gotta do a better job taking care of the ball on both sides of the ball … certainly some stuff that we can improve on both sides,” said Lanning, adding, “Play clean, we’d like to be penalty-free pre-snap, post-snap, from a penalty standpoint. We want to do a good job taking care of the ball, but we also want to attack the ball, right? Then ultimately you just want to see that competition, guys go out there and treat it like a game.”

The Oregon 2023 football schedule is as follows:

Saturday, September 2 vs the Portland State Vikings in Eugene, OR

Saturday, September 9 vs the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock, TX

Saturday, September 16 vs the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Eugene

Saturday, September 23 vs the Colorado Buffaloes in Eugene

Saturday, September 30 vs the Stanford Cardinal in Stanford, CA

Saturday, October 7 BYE WEEK

Saturday, October 14 vs the Washington Huskies in Seattle, WA

Saturday, October 21 vs the Washington State Cougars in Eugene

Saturday, October 28 vs the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City

Saturday, November 4 vs the California Golden Bears in Eugene

Saturday, November 11 vs the USC Trojans in Eugene

Saturday, November 18 vs the Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe

Friday, November 24 vs the Oregon State Beavers in Eugene

Friday, December 1 the Pac-12 Championship in Las Vegas, NV

The Oregon Ducks’ spring football game airs on Saturday, April 29 at 4 p.m. Eastern time on the Pac-12 Network.