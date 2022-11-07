The Florida A&M Rattlers head to the Matthew Knight Arena to take on the No. 21 ranked Oregon Ducks on Monday, November 7.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Pac-12 Network Oregon (different than regular Pac-12 Network), but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable and need Pac-12 Network or any of the Pac-12 Network regional channels, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Florida A&M vs Oregon streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Florida A&M vs Oregon Preview

Via ESPN, Oregon has several key players returning, including Will Richardson (14.1 PPG), Quincy Guerrier (10.1 PPG), N’Faly Dante (8.1 PPG), Rivaldo Soares (4.7 PPG), Nate Bittle (1.7 PPG), Lok Wur (0.9 PPG). The Ducks also have multiple new contributors, including Kel’el Ware (No. 8 draft pick), Tyrone Williams (JC), Brennan Rigsby (JC), Jermaine Couisnard (transfer; 12.0 PPG at South Carolina), Keeshawn Barthelemy (transfer; 11.1 PPG at Colorado).

The Ducks went 20-15 overall and 12-4 at home last season and averaged just over 72 points a game while allowing 69.7 points a game on defense.

Oregon shot 45.1% from the field last year and the team will be looking to senior guard Richardson to lead this year, according to their head coach.

“He needs to take leadership,” Ducks coach Dana Altman said, via 247 Sports. “He knows what we’re trying to do. He knows what got us conference championships and Sweet Sixteen teams and he’s also seen the other side of it, what hasn’t worked. So I’m depending on that leadership. And he’s been great to work with over the course of his career. I’m glad he’s back. I think he can have a tremendous year for us.”

“Leadership so important,” Altman added. “But Will, Quincy, and Dante are really trying to do a good job.”

On the other side, Florida A&M finished with a 13-17 overall record last season, also going 11-7 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. FAMU averaged 65.1 points a game on offense, hitting just under 43% of its shots. Defensively, they forced 12.9 turnovers per game.

“We have a lot of new faces this year, so we are just really ready to prove everyone wrong,” senior forward Chase Barrs said, per WTXL. “Like everyone probably thinks new team, not going to be the same, we have a lot of new faces, lost our whole starting lineup plus whoever else so we’re just ready to come out here and compete with everyone and really just put the SWAC on the map for real.”

Change will be the theme for the Rattlers this year, as they have just four of 13 players from last year’s squad returning. “We have so much to learn and are still finding out which of our players can carry out various roles so it’s going to take a bit longer,” Florida A&M head coach Robert McCullum said.

Thus, it could be slow going for the Rattlers in this one, as the Ducks are favored by over 30 points.