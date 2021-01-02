Oregon vs Iowa State Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The No. 25 Oregon Ducks (4-2) will take on the No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones (8-3) in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Oregon vs Iowa State online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oregon vs Iowa State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Oregon vs Iowa State live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Oregon vs Iowa State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Oregon vs Iowa State Preview

The Ducks enter this game winners of four straight, beating four consecutive ranked opponents, most recently taking down USC in the Pac-12 championship game, 31-24, on December 18. Oregon played lights out on defense in the win, getting back-to-back touchdowns courtesy of two interceptions. Oregon is averaging 33.7 points on offense, while allowing 27.3 points a game on defense, and it will face its toughest test yet against Iowa State.

One big question heading into this game is whether the Cyclones’ 11 games played versus the Ducks’ six games played on the season will matter much. Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal says yes — and no.

“I always feel the more games you can play, the better. There is no substitute for having that experience. There’s no substitute for things like experience and preparation. But do I lean on that or think or say that’s an advantage? I mean, I see it more as they’ve had the opportunity. … But in terms of us, we feel that the games we’ve had have given us the amount of experience, time, and preparation to continue to get better and be prepared for this challenge we have on Saturday. So we feel good about where we’re at,” Cristobal said, per 247 Sports.

As for Iowa State, they are coming off a 27-21 loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship on December 19. Quarterback Brock Purdy had a disappointing outing, going 27-40 for 322 yards, a touchdown and three costly interceptions. Purdy completed 66.4% of his passes for 2,594 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season, however, and his shaky performance in the loss hasn’t shaken his team’s confidence in the young quarterback.

“Brock has been such a key component to why our football team and program even had an opportunity to have success year in and year out. Since the first day that he stepped into the position at quarterback to play for this team, he’s given Iowa State every opportunity to have success on the football field. And for him to be able to go back to his home state, where he had tremendous success, I think that’s really awesome,” Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell said about his quarterback, per Oregon Live.

Iowa State is scoring 32.8 points a game, and they’ve had strong defense all season, allowing 21.8 points a game while also accumulating 35 tackles for loss. That defense, coupled with Purdy’s experience under center, has the Cyclones as 4.5 point favorites in this one, per OddsShark.