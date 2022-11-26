Oregon vs OSU Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

Oregon and Oregon State clash in the nameless rivalry game once known as the “Civil War” on Saturday, November 26.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Oregon vs OSU streaming live online:

Oregon vs OSU Preview

Tenth-ranked Oregon (9-2) and No. 22 Oregon State (8-3) meet again in their rivarly game, which remains nameless since the “Civil War” title got removed in 2020.

The Beavers and Ducks played annually in a rivalry that began in 1894. Their rivalry became known as the American Civil War. That war came about between northern and southern states over states’ rights, President Abraham Lincoln’s election, western expansion, and slavery according to History.com.

Because the war had something to do with slavery, Oregon and OSU ditched the Civil War rivaly nickname amid the Black Lives Matter groundswell, per Bleacher Report. Nickname or no nickname, the Oregon-OSU rivalry remains as fierce as ever. The last thre games have been decided by two scores or less.

Oregon won it last year, 38-29, when the Ducks running back Travis Dye sealed the win on a touchdown run. The Beavers staged fourth quarter comeback with three touchdowns, but the last score game with 1:08 left.

OSU comes into Saturday’s game winners of five of six games, which includes a two-game winning streak. The Beavers beat Arizona State 31-7 last week.

Oregon, which has the slimmest of College Football Playoff hopes, beat then-No. 10 Utah 20-17 on Novemeber 19. The Ducks turned things around since a season-opening drubbing by No. 1 Georgia, and the Ducks’ lone loss since came on a late field goal by Washington in a 37-34 defeat.