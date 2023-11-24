Oregon vs OSU Live Stream: How to Watch Civil War 2023 for Free

The No. 15 ranked Oregon State Beavers (8-3) head to Autzen Stadium to take on the No. 6 ranked Oregon Ducks (10-1) on Friday, November 24.

The game will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Oregon vs OSU Live Stream Guide

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oregon vs OSU live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Oregon vs OSU live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Oregon vs OSU live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Oregon vs OSU Preview

This is a big game for both teams, with huge implications for Oregon in particular. If the Ducks win, they’ll move on to the Pac-12 title game against the Washington Huskies next week in Las Vegas. The winner of the Pac-12 title will then go on to earn a playoff berth. While that ship has sailed for OSU, the Beavs can still hand their longtime rivals a devastating loss, which should serve as a big motivator.

The Ducks are coming off a 49-13 win over Arizona State on November 18. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix had an incredible game, going 24-29 for 404 yards and six passing touchdowns. Wide receiver Troy Franklin was Nix’s top target once again. The Ducks’ junior WR hauled in eight passes for 128 yards and two scores.

Defensively, Oregon allowed Arizona State to go 3-for-14 on third down, also holding ASU to 316 total yards in the win.

The Ducks are scoring an average of 45.5 points a game behind Nix. On the defensive side, Oregon is surrendering 16.7 points per contest.

On the other side, Oregon State is fresh from a hard-fought 22-20 loss to No. 4 ranked Washington last weekend. Beavers QB DJ Uiagalelei had a rough outing, going 15-31 for 164 yards and two interceptions. Running back Damien Martinez had a good game, netting 123 yards and two TDs, but it wasn’t enough.

Oregon State’s defense managed to hold a dynamic Washington offense to zero points in the second half. It was a valiant effort, but the Beavs’ offense couldn’t capitalize.

The Beavers are averaging 36.3 points per game on offense. On the defensive side, OSU is allowing 20.7 points per contest.

Oregon vs OSU: What They’re Saying

“This means a ton. Living it and being in this state for multiple years. Emotion. Pride. You win this game, you get to talk about it for a full year. So the intensity and the emotions that come with it, that’s the cool thing about college football.” — Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith.

“This game’s our Super Bowl, right? They’re obviously a really talented team. You know they’re coached extremely well. I’m anxious to sit here and be able to watch some of their film. I’ve been able to watch some crossover film of what they’ve done so far this season, but I always feel like Jonathan (Smith) has those guys playing their best football at the end of the season, and so it’s a tough team. It’s a resilient team.” — Oregon head coach Dan Lanning.