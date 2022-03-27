Oscars 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Honoring the best in filmmaking from the past year, the 2022 Academy Awards air live on Sunday, March 27 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Oscars for free:

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Oscars live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 5-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Oscars live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 Oscars live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Oscars 2022 Preview

Comedians Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are taking the stage to host the 94th annual Academy Awards.

Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” leads all nominees with 12, followed by “Dune” with 10, “Belfast” and “West Side Story” with seven apiece, and “King Richard” with six.

The nominations are as follows:

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Javier Bardem in “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios)

Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Andrew Garfield in “tick, tick…BOOM!” (Netflix)

Will Smith in “King Richard” (Warner Bros.)

Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Apple Original Films/A24)

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Ciarán Hinds in “Belfast” (Focus Features)

Troy Kotsur in “CODA” (Apple Original Films)

Jesse Plemons in “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

J.K. Simmons in “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios)

Kodi Smit-McPhee in “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Searchlight)

Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter” (Netflix)

Penélope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios)

Kristen Stewart in “Spencer” (Neon/Topic Studios)

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter” (Netflix)

Ariana DeBose in “West Side Story” (Walt Disney)

Judi Dench in “Belfast” (Focus Features)

Kirsten Dunst in “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Aunjanue Ellis in “King Richard” (Warner Bros.)

Best animated feature film of the year

“Encanto” (Walt Disney)

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

“Flee” (Neon)

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

“Luca” (Walt Disney)

Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (Netflix)

Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

“Raya and the Last Dragon” (Walt Disney)

Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

Achievement in cinematography

“Dune” (Warner Bros.) Greig Fraser

“Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight) Dan Laustsen

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) Ari Wegner

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Apple Original Films/A24) Bruno Delbonnel

“West Side Story” (Walt Disney) Janusz Kaminski

Achievement in costume design

“Cruella” (Walt Disney) Jenny Beavan

“Cyrano” (Metro Goldwyn Mayer/United Artists Releasing) Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

“Dune” (Warner Bros.) Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

“Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight) Luis Sequeira

“West Side Story” (Walt Disney) Paul Tazewell

Achievement in directing

“Belfast” (Focus Features) Kenneth Branagh

“Drive My Car” (Sideshow and Janus Films) Ryusuke Hamaguchi

“Licorice Pizza” (Metro Goldwyn Mayer/United Artists Releasing) Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) Jane Campion

“West Side Story” (Walt Disney) Steven Spielberg

Best documentary feature

“Ascension” (MTV Documentary Films) A Mouth Numbing Spicy Crab/XTR/Visit Films Production

Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

“Attica” (Showtime) A Firelight Films Production

Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

“Flee” (Neon) A Final Cut for Real/Sun Creature/Vivement Lundi !/MostFilm/Mer Film/VICE/Left HandFilms Production

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not

Be Televised)” (Searchlight/Onyx Collective/Hulu) A Vulcan Productions/Concordia Studio/Play/Action Pictures/LarryBilly Productions/Mass Distraction Media/RadicalMedia Production

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

“Writing with Fire” (Music Box Films) A Black Ticket Films Production

Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Best documentary short subject

“Audible” (Netflix) A Film 45 in association with Forager and Vision Film Co. Production

Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean

“Lead Me Home” (Netflix) An Actual Films Production

Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk

“The Queen of Basketball” (The New York Times Op-Docs) A Breakwater Studios Production

Ben Proudfoot

“Three Songs for Benazir” (Netflix) A Mirzaei Films Production

Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

“When We Were Bullies” A Jay Rosenblatt Films Production

Jay Rosenblatt

Achievement in film editing

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix) Hank Corwin

“Dune” (Warner Bros.) Joe Walker

“King Richard” (Warner Bros.) Pamela Martin

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) Peter Sciberras

“tick, tick…BOOM!” (Netflix) Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Best international feature film of the year

“Drive My Car” A C&I Entertainment/Culture Entertainment/Bitters End Production

Japan

“Flee” A Final Cut for Real/Sun Creature/Vivement Lundi !/MostFilm/Mer Film/VICE/Left HandFilms Production

Denmark

“The Hand of God” A The Apartment Production

Italy

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” A Dangphu Dingphu: a 3 pigs Production

Bhutan

“The Worst Person in the World” An Oslo Pictures/MK Productions/Film i Väst/Snowglobe/B-Reel/Arte France Cinéma Production

Norway

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

“Coming 2 America” (Amazon Studios/Paramount/New Republic Pictures) Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

“Cruella” (Walt Disney) Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

“Dune” (Warner Bros.) Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Searchlight) Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

“House of Gucci” (Metro Goldwyn Mayer/United Artists Releasing) Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix) Nicholas Britell

“Dune” (Warner Bros.) Hans Zimmer

“Encanto” (Walt Disney) Germaine Franco

“Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classics) Alberto Iglesias

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) Jonny Greenwood

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Warner Bros.)

Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” (Walt Disney)

Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down To Joy” from “Belfast” (Focus Features)

Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

“No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die” (Metro Goldwyn Mayer/United Artists Releasing)

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days” (Vertical Entertainment)

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Best motion picture of the year

“Belfast” (Focus Features) A TKBC Production

Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers

“CODA” (Apple Original Films) A Vendôme Pictures/Path in association with Apple Original Films Production

Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix) A Netflix/Hyperobject Industries Production

Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

“Drive My Car” (Sideshow and Janus Films) A C&I Entertainment/Culture Entertainment/Bitters End Production

Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer

“Dune” (Warner Bros.) A Legendary Pictures Production

Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers

“King Richard” (Warner Bros.) A Star Thrower Entertainment/Westbrook Production

Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers

“Licorice Pizza” (Metro Goldwyn Mayer/United Artists Releasing) A Ghoulardi Film Company Production

Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

“Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight) A Double Dare You Production

Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) A See-Saw Films/Bad Girl Creek/Max Films in association with Brightstar/The New Zealand Film Commission/Cross City Films/BBC Film Production

Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers

“West Side Story” (Walt Disney) A 20th Century Studios Production

Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Achievement in production design

“Dune” (Warner Bros.)

Production Design: Patrice Vermette

Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

“Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight)

Production Design: Tamara Deverell

Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Production Design: Grant Major

Set Decoration: Amber Richards

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Apple Original Films/A24)

Production Design: Stefan Dechant

Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

“West Side Story” (Walt Disney)

Production Design: Adam Stockhausen

Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best animated short film

“Affairs of the Art” (National Film Board of Canada) A Beryl Productions International and National Film Board of Canada Production

Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

“Bestia” (Miyu Distribution) A Trebol3 and Maleza Estudio Production

Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz

“Boxballet” (CTB Film Company) A Melnitsa Animation Studio Production

Anton Dyakov

“Robin Robin” (Netflix) An Aardman Animations Production

Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

“The Windshield Wiper” A pinkman.tv and Leo Sanchez Studio Production

Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Best live action short film

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run” (Salaud Morisset) A Filmgerberei Production

Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger

“The Dress” (Salaud Morisset) A Warsaw Film School Production

Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki

“The Long Goodbye” A SomeSuch and Left Handed Films Production

Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

“On My Mind” An M&M Productions and Benzona Film Production

Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

“Please Hold” A Scavenger Entertainment Production

K.D. D vila and Levin Menekse

Achievement in sound

“Belfast” (Focus Features)

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

“Dune” (Warner Bros.)

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

“No Time to Die” (Metro Goldwyn Mayer/United Artists Releasing)

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

“West Side Story” (Walt Disney)

Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Achievement in visual effects

“Dune” (Warner Bros.)

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

“Free Guy” (Walt Disney)

Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

“No Time to Die” (Metro Goldwyn Mayer/United Artists Releasing)

Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Walt Disney)

Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Adapted screenplay

“CODA” (Apple Original Films)

Screenplay by Si n Heder

“Drive My Car” (Sideshow and Janus Films)

Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

“Dune” (Warner Bros.)

Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

“The Lost Daughter” (Netflix)

Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Written by Jane Campion

Original screenplay

“Belfast” (Focus Features)

Written by Kenneth Branagh

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

Screenplay by Adam McKay

Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

“King Richard” (Warner Bros.)

Written by Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza” (Metro Goldwyn Mayer/United Artists Releasing)

Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Worst Person in the World” (Neon)

Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

The 94th Oscars air live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.