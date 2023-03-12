How to Watch Oscars 2023 Online for Free

Hollywood’s biggest night is here with the 2023 Oscars, airing live on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Oscars streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Oscars live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Oscars live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Oscars live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 Oscars live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

95th Academy Awards Preview

The nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards were released on January 24. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads all nominees with 11, followed by “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” with nine each. “Elvis” received eight, “The Tabelmans” earned seven nods, “Tar” and “Top Gun: Maverick” each earned six, and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” earned five.

According to Gold Derby’s round-up of expert predictions, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is favored by win Best Picture, while Steven Spielberg is favored to win Best Director for “The Fabelmans.” They predict Cate Blanchett will win her third Oscar, this one Best Actress for “Tar,” and that Brendan Fraser will collect his first Oscar for his work in “The Whale.”

Second-time nominee Angela Bassett and first-time nominee Ke Huy Quan are both favored to win in the supporting categories.

Performers for the 2023 Oscars include Rihanna singing “Life Me Up,” the nominated song from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Sofia Carson and Diane Warren to perform the nominated song “Applause” from “Tell it Like a Woman”; David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu, and Son Lux to perform nominated song “This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; and singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performing nominated song “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR.” Lenny Kravitz will perform for the In Memoriam segment.

Presenters include Harrison Ford, Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal, Paul Dano, Mindy Kaling, Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, John Travolta, Kate Hudson, Elizabeth Olsen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana Debose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Donnie Yen, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh and Sigourney Weaver.

Pre-show coverage begins at 1 p.m. Eastern time with “On The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95.” Hosts include news anchors Linsey Davis, Whit Johnson, Chris Connelly, ESPN reporter Kelley Carter, Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister and Clayton Davis, and celebrity stylist Joe Zee.

Then beginning at 6:30 p.m. Eastern comes the red carpet show hosted by model Ashley Graham, actor Vanessa Hudgens, and YouTube sensation Lilly Singh.

The ABC press release teases:

This marks Hudgens’ second consecutive year hosting the official pre-show. Content creator Reece Feldman will be a backstage correspondent, and Rocsi Diaz will be the correspondent for the Academy’s member viewing party in New York. The 90-minute special will highlight Oscar nominees, performers and presenters, and give fans around the world the ultimate insider’s sneak peek at Hollywood’s biggest night.

The 95th annual Academy Awards air live on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.