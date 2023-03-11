How to Watch the Oscars Without Cable

Honoring the best in film from the past year, the 2023 Oscars are airing live on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Oscars 2023 Preview

Emmy-winning late night host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Oscars after taking five years off. He previously hosted the 89th and 90th awards shows in 2017 and 2018. He will be taking over the job from last year’s host Chris Rock, who was on the receiving end of the infamous Will Smith slap after Rock made jokes about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head, which is a result of her alopecia diagnosis.

As such, Kimmel has quite the job in front of him after the hullabaloo from last year’s ceremony. Executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner said in a statement that they know Kimmel will be “ready for anything.”

“We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage. We know he will be funny and ready for anything!” said Weiss and Kirshner.

“Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars. His love of movies, live TV expertise and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide,” added Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang. “With Kimmel, Weiss and Kirshner’s fresh perspective and masterful guidance, the Oscars will celebrate its rich 95-year history, the collaborative nature of moviemaking, and our diverse, dynamic and deeply creative community of filmmakers.”

“Having Jimmy Kimmel return to host ‘The Oscars’ is a dream come true. As we see every night on his own show, Jimmy can handle anything with both heart and humor; and we know that he will deliver the laughs and celebratory moments that define the Oscars,” said Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals. “We love being the home of Hollywood’s biggest night and can’t wait to toast the success of this year’s cinema and storytelling.”

For his part, Kimmel joked that this is definitely “a trap” after “everyone good said no.”

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no,” said Kimmel.

The 95th annual Academy Awards air live on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.