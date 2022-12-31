OSU vs Georgia Live Stream: How to Watch Peach Bowl Online

With a spot in the national championship on the line, Ohio State takes on Georgia in the 2022 Peach Bowl on Saturday night.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Ohio State vs Georgia streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Ohio State vs Georgia live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Ohio State vs Georgia live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Ohio State vs Georgia live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Ohio State vs Georgia live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Ohio State vs Georgia live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Peach Bowl 2022 Preview

Ohio State was rolling to a top seed in the college football playoffs when it ran into Michigan and lost by three touchdowns in the final regular season game. But the Buckeyes were still selected for the field, albeit in the fourth spot. So they now face undefeated, top-seeded Georgia in the semifinals.

In his pre-game press conference, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said that regardless of how they got there, they’re excited about the opportunity.

“It took a different road to get here, but we’re here,” said Day, adding, ““It took a different road to get here, but we’re here. So, now, we’ve got to do just an unbelievable job this month of preparing and maximizing every day, and that’s in the end what’s gonna happen. It’s gonna be a great matchup. I’ve got so much respect for what they do in all three phases and so, you know, coaches, players, staff members, we just got to do everything we can to maximize this month and get ready to play a really hard fought game on the 31st. So, that’s where our focus is going. How we got here, at this point, I guess doesn’t really matter. Now that we’re here, it’s time to go play.”

Day also said this is a tremendous opportunity and they know it’s going to be a hard-fought game. Georgia is favored to win by a touchdown.

“You’re playing the defending national champions in their backyard … it’s gonna take everything we have to go on the road, to go win this game, and I just think that we wanted to be in this situation, the CFP, at the end of the year. … What a great venue. Looking forward to playing in it. Certainly, I know that it’s kind of in Georgia’s backyard. But what an unbelievable opportunity for us to go down there and play in an electric atmosphere,” said Day.

He continued, “When you get to this point of the season, this is what you’re going to do. You’re going to be in these types of environments. If you said at the beginning of the year that you get a chance to be in the CFP? And play in Atlanta against Georgia down there? The defending national champs? Of course. You’d cut off your right arm for this opportunity. So we’ll do everything we can to prepare to play our best football.”

The college football semi-final between Ohio State and Georgia kicks off Saturday, December 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.