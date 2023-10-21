OSU vs Penn State Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The No. 7 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions head to The Shoe to take on the No. 3 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in what promises to be an exciting Big Ten showdown.

The game will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

OSU vs Penn State Live Stream Guide

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch OSU vs Penn State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch OSU vs Penn State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch OSU vs Penn State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

OSU vs Penn State Preview

Ohio State is fresh from a 41-7 trouncing of the Purdue Boilermakers last weekend. Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord went 16-of-28 for 276 yards and three touchdowns, while future top-5 pick Marvin Harrison Jr. added six catches for 105 yards and a score.

Ohio State shined on defense yet again in the win, surrendering just 257 total yards while allowing 3.7 yards per play. The Buckeyes also forced three fumbles. OSU is averaging 36.0 points a game on offense behind McCord. Defensively, it’s allowing 9.7 points (that’s ranked third in the nation) and 263.7 total yards per contest.

On the other side, the Nittany Lions have been white hot to start the season led by quarterback Drew Allar. Like the Buckeyes, Penn State has yet to lose, and it is coming off an impressive win of its own.

PSU handed UMass a 63-0 loss on October 14. Allar completed 16-of-23 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns, also rushing for a score.

On offense, the Nittany Lions are putting up 44.3 points per game, which is ranked sixth in the country. PSU has been effective in the red zone (18th in the nation), and that will be key for the Buckeyes. On defense, Penn State boasts the second-ranked ‘D’ in the NCAA, allowing just 8.0 points and 193.7 total yards per game.

Last year, Penn State lost to the Buckeyes, 44-31. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is 4-0 against Penn State.

OSU vs Penn State: What They’re Saying

“I know the games have been close in recent history, coming down to the fourth quarter when one team kind of pulls away or the other,” Marvin Harrison Jr. said about playing Penn State. “But I think for the goals we’re trying to accomplish as a team, make it to the Big Ten championship, Penn State’s definitely one of those teams that year in year out you have to go through.”

“They’re a great team. They’re a great program. They have great tradition,” Drew Allar added. “At the end of the day, we all came to Penn State to play in games like this. They went to Ohio State to play in games like this as well.”