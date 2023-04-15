OSU Spring Game 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Ohio State Buckeyes will hold their annual spring game on Saturday, April 15 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Ohio State Spring Game streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Ohio State Spring Game live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." Big Ten Network is included in "Choice" and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Ohio State Spring Game live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue + Sports Extra" bundle. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest long-term streaming service with Big Ten Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Ohio State Spring Game live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Ohio State Spring Game live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 Ohio State Spring Game live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Ohio State Spring Game 2023 Preview

Ohio State finished with an 11-2 mark last year, losing to Michigan in their annual rivalry game, and to eventual national champ Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes boasted the nation’s second-best scoring offense last season, averaging 44.2 points a game, but their offense has more question marks this season than it did last.

Quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Devin Brown are looking to take over the starting job from CJ Stroud, who is heading for the NFL draft. McCord and Brown will both get opportunities in the spring game, although one game won’t determine who the starter will be.

“They’ve both done really good things, but there are things they both have to improve on,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said about the two young QBs, adding: “One day one guy has the upper hand, the other day the other guy might have the upper hand.”

“I think what we do in the offseason program with (strength) coach Mick Marotti, he gives them all an opportunity to be a leader and be around the guys. Right now, at this point, it’s how can you be vocal? How can you be felt? How when you walk into a room people know, ‘Hey man, you just walked into a room?’ The great ones we’ve had here, you knew when Justin Fields walked into a room. You know when J.T. (Barrett) walked into a room. You know when C.J. (Stroud) walked into a room. Letting them feel you is good,” quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis told The Lantern about what he wants to see from McCord and Brown.

For the spring game, OSU’s offense will be clad in scarlet, while its defense will be wearing gray jerseys. In terms of scoring, for the offense, scoring will be traditional, while the defense can score via takeaway touchdowns (six points) takeaways (three points), 3-and-outs (three points), sacks (two points) and forced punts (one point).

“It should be a good turnout and a good opportunity for our guys to play in front of a good crowd,” Day said about the Buckeyes’ spring game.