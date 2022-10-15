OSU vs TCU Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online for Free

Both off to a 5-0 start to the season, No. 8 Oklahoma State and No. 13 TCU face off in a key Big 12 matchup inside Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Oklahoma State vs TCU streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Oklahoma State vs TCU Preview

It’s a battle of the undefeateds when the Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the TCU Horned Frogs. The Cowboys come in ranked eighth, while the Frogs sit at 13th. TCU is favored but only by four points, so it should be a great game.

In his pre-game press conference, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy praised the job that TCU head coach Sonny Sykes has done at TCU.

“He’s done well. They’re playing really, really good. … this team’s good on offense. I mean, they’re throwing the deep ball really well. The quarterback has come into this own in the last three or four weeks,” said Gundy. “He’s experienced now, I think this is what, his third year maybe? He’s been around a while. Playing well. You know, they’re averaging 6.6 (yards per) rush. The running backs are averaging over eight yards a carry and then he’s throwing the deep ball really well. And he can run. I don’t know that we have maybe one or two guys on the field on defense that can catch him. I think he’s that fast and is playing good.”

He added, “We’ll have to really have a good game plan. Our guys have to play well. We’ll have to be really competitive. They’re playing good football right now.”

Gundy also said they’re not afraid of big games because that’s just part of playing for a big-time program like Oklahoma State.

“[Big games are] part of our culture. General public, the fans, people, if I see somebody at the coffee shop, at the gas station ‘Coach, you got a big game this week.’ ‘Every game is a big game. They’re all the same.’ ‘Nah, this one’s bigger.’ ‘I’m with you, but if we didn’t win the last one, this one wouldn’t be as big.’ So, the players have to approach it that way. It’s a 12-game season, right? We know we get 12 games, and we can’t get too high on one or too low on the other,” said Gundy.

He continued, “There’s not been many teams in the country finished a year without losing a game at some particular point during the season … so if you throw all your eggs in one basket and get all jacked up and put everything out there, then you lose, come up short, sometimes it’s hard to recover and get ready for the next one when the preparation needs to say the same. I know some people don’t want to hear that. They don’t believe in that. But that is one thing I know for sure that has to happen in college football. You got to stay the same all the time.”

The Oklahoma State vs TCU game kicks off Saturday, October 15 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.