OU vs OSU Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It’ll be bedlam when the Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the Oklahoma Sooners in wrestling on Sunday.

The dual (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma wrestling streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma wrestling live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the dual live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma wrestling live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the dual live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest option, as both semifinals and Monday’s national championship will be simulcast on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma wrestling live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma wrestling live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the dual live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma wrestling live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the dual live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma wrestling live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the dual live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

OU vs OSU Wrestling 2022 Preview

Despite the Oklahoma Sooners wrestling team being unranked, the intrastate rivalry will be on full tilt against the No. 12-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. The last time these two teams wrestled was just eight months ago, in February 2022. The Oklahoma State Cowboys emerged victorious, though it came down to the wire and they only won by a score of 18-16, so look to the 2022 rematch to be a nailbiter — even if the Cowboys are on a 15-meet winning streak against the Sooners. Plus, the Cowboys are coming off their first dual loss of the season a week ago against the No. 10-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers.

In his pre-match press conference, Oklahoma State coach John Smith said that the matches with Minnesota were close and they almost pulled it out.

“We actually scored a lot of points. We pick up another win in that match, we win,” said Smith, adding, “We still need to continue to work on our offensive scoring potential. We got way more potential than we’re showing. Hopefuly we’ll see a little bit more of that this week … it’s kind of rhythm, routine. This has been a little bit odd for us to miss two weeks leading into a dual meet this week. That didn’t help … you want to get in a rhythm and stay in it, so it’s nice to be able to wrestle a week later as we head into Bedlam.”

Smith also said that his team needs to mature through some of the “mental errors” that you make and they need to learn how to string wins together.

“I think we have a few guys on our team that need to learn how to win consistently. For one reason or another, they’re here and that’s good, but just need to learn how to win back to back matches. Back to back to back to back matches. That’s what it takes. So you do want to see improvement off of losses, so I expect to see six of these guys show something different [against Oklahoma] than what they showed against Minnesota,” said the coach.

As far as the Bedlam rivalry goes, Smith also said that the extra pressure to win the rivalry is certainly a motivation.

“It may even require you to feel a little bit more pressure, especially if you didn’t perform last week,” said Smith. I think for us, it’s about our comfort zone and making sure I continue to test my team. They need to continue to be tested. They’re not at the point where they can’t be not tested in the practice room, in ranking amtches and pushed a little bit.”

The Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma meet kicks off Sunday, December 11 at 3 p.m. Eastern time on ESPNU and ESPN Plus.