Outlander Season 6 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

Hit historical drama “Outlander” is returning for its sixth season on Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Starz, here are some different ways you can watch “Outlander” Season 6 episodes streaming online for free:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Starz content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Starz Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Starz Channel Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Starz Channel, you can watch “Outlander” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Starz is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Starz add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Outlander” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Starz is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Outlander” live or on-demand on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

Starz is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Starz whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV’s main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel bundles. As such, you can get Starz for a total of $9 per month through Sling:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Outlander” live or on-demand on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

Outlander | Season 6 Official Trailer | STARZ

When we last saw the intrepid time-travelers of “Outlander,” Claire (Caitriona Balfe) had been kidnapped and raped by Lionel Brown’s (Ned Dennehy) gang of thugs. Jamie (Sam Heughan), Roger (Richard Rankin) and the rest of the clan saved her and slaughtered every last one of the Brown gang, though at what price because at the end of the episode, Lionel’s brother Richard (Chris Larkin) told Jamie that he will do what he must when the time comes.

When the show returns, the sixth season will be dramatizing the sixth book in Diana Gabaldon’s series, “A Breath of Snow and Ashes,” which chronicles the American colonies’ unrest and the Fraser family trying to keep their heads down between Jamie’s oath he swore to the British crown and wanting to fight for American independence in the Revolutionary War.

The Starz press release teases:

The sixth season of “Outlander” sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of

dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society, which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation,

Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, then, “home” is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their

lives. If Season 4 asked, “What is home?” and Season 5 asked, “What are you willing to do to protect your home?” then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you’ve created: when you become an outsider, or an “outlander,” so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your

own home.

The premiere episode is titled “Echoes” and its description reads, “Jamie’s authority is tested when an old rival from Ardsmuir shows up to settle on the Ridge. Claire finds a new way to cope with the trauma of her assault by Lionel Brown.”

Episode two, airing on March 13, is titled “Allegiance” and its description reads, “Jamie struggles with his first request as Indian Agent. Roger presides over an unusual funeral. Marsali gives birth.

“Outlander” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Starz.