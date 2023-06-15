Outlander Season 7 Streaming: How to Watch for Free

The epic time-traveling period drama “Outlander” is back for its penultimate season on Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch the show live or on-demand on Amazon Prime Channels, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all include a free trial.

Those are the three best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch “Outlander” streaming live or on-demand online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Starz content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Starz Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Starz Channel, you can watch “Outlander” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Starz is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Starz add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Outlander” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Starz is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Outlander” live or on-demand on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Starz is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Starz whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV’s main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel bundles. As such, you can get Starz for a total of $9 per month through Sling:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Outlander” live or on-demand on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

‘Outlander’ Season 7 Preview

When we last saw Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan) and the rest of their “Outlander” clan, Claire was going to be arrested for the murder of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds), but Jamie put up a good fight and instead, Richard Brown (Chris Larkin) was going to ship Jamie back to Scotland. Luckily, he was saved by Young Ian (John Bell) at the last moment, but Claire’s fate still remains up in the air. And Bree (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) were finally able to confirm Jemmy’s parentage because of a birthmark they found that he shares with Roger.

Fans are in for a treat with season 7 because while season 6 was unfortunately truncated due to the pandemic, season 7 is going to be supersized. It will be the first season with 16 episodes since season 1. Part of the reason for the episode order is because they are going to finish up book 6 and also include both books 7 and 8 in season 7. Then the final season, season 9, will be book 9.

The season description per the Starz press release reads:

Following the harrowing events of season 6, Jamie and Young Ian race to rescue Claire before she’s tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie. But their mission is complicated by the beginning of a geopolitical firestorm: The American Revolution has arrived. In the seventh season of “Outlander,” Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion. The land the Frasers call home is changing – and they must change with it. In order to protect what they’ve built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War. They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart.

The premiere episode is titled “A Life Well Lost” and its description reads, “Jamie races towards Wilmington to rescue Claire from the gallows, only to discover that the American Revolution has well and truly reached North Carolina.”

Then on June 23 comes episode two, titled “The Happiest Place on Earth.” Its description reads, “Claire makes a startling discovery about Roger and Brianna’s newborn daughter. A familiar face returns to the Ridge with explosive consequences.”

“Outlander” season 7 premieres Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Starz.