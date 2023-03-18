Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch

The Pac-12 women’s gymnastics championships will take place at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah on Saturday, March 18.

Session 1 (Noon PT) and Session 2 (5 p.m. PT) will both be televised on Pac-12 Network, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have Pac-12 Network, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch dedicated streams of individual events (beam, floor, etc.) live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships 2023 Preview

The California Bears, Utah Utes, UCLA Bruins, Oregon State Beavers, Arizona State Sun Devils, Stanford Cardinal, Washington Huskies and Arizona Wildcats will all compete for the Pac-12 title.

The Utes have won back-to-back conference championships, and they’ll have the home crowd at their backs here. Utah senior Maile O’Keefe will be one to watch in the all-around, and the Utes have confidence in their abilities in other areas, as well.

“We like bars, it feels like a good spot for us,” Utah coach Tom Farden told the Salt Lake Tribune. “The athletes are used to starting there on the road and getting in a good rhythm, then letting it rip on the other events.”

Oregon State handed the Utes a loss in the season finale, and with the win, it left OSU, Utah, UCLA and Cal all tied atop the conference standings. Those four squads will be the favorites here, and they all feature standout performers.

Olympic Gold Medalist Jade Carey will compete for Oregon State, and after the Beavers took third in both the Pac-12 and regionals last year, Carey, a strong contender in the all-around, says her squad is a tad hungrier this time around.

“I think what happened to us last year on the first day of regionals really motivated us, and put a fire in us to come back even stronger,” Carey said, per Oregon Live. “I’m learning how to be a better teammate every single day, and a better leader,” Carey said. “It’s really nice to have so much love and support and guidance. A lot of life lessons.”

Another Olympian, UCLA sophomore Jordan Chiles, is the favorite to win the all-around after breaking her own previous record for the top all-around score (a 39.9) in the country. Chiles is fresh from her record-breaking performance on March 11, also notching a 9.975 on vault. Expect her to keep UCLA competitive throughout the competition.

Here’s a look at how the events are slated to unfold:

Session 1:

No. 14 Arizona State – Vault

No. 19 Stanford – Bars

Washington – Beam

Arizona – Floor

Session 2: