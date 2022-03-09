How to Watch Pac-12 Basketball Tournament 2022 Without Cable

An interesting Pac-12 Tournament is set to tip-off in Las Vegas on Wednesday, with some highly-ranked teams like Arizona, UCLA and USC in the mix.

The first-round games, three of the quarterfinals and one semifinal will be televised on the Pac-12 Network, one quarterfinal and one semifinal will be on Fox Sports 1, and the championship will be on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of 2022 Pac-12 Tournament game online for free:

Pac-12 Tournament 2022 Preview

The Pac-12 Tournament is set to tip-off this week in Las Vegas, with Arizona entering as the favorite to reclaim the title after a four-year hiatus. The Wildcats are the top-seeded squad in the tournament and the No. 2 ranked team in the nation. However, they’ll face some stiff competition.

First round: Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 9 Stanford

Game 2: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Oregon State

Game 2: No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 California

Game 4: No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 Utah

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 10

Game 5: No. 1 Arizona vs. Game 1 winner

Game 6: No. 4 Colorado vs. Game 2 winner

Game 7: No. 2 UCLA vs. Game 3 winner

Game 8: No. 3 USC vs. Game 4 winner

Semifinals: Friday, March 11

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game: Saturday, March 12

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Arizona’s opening game will be against the winner of Stanford and Arizona State. The Sun Devils have looked especially dangerous heading into March, having won four in a row and seven of eight coming into the tourney.

“ASU, they’ve been on fire,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. “They’re much improved. I tip my hat to Bobby (Hurley, ASU coach), and they’ve had some players like Jalen Graham — I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a kid improve as much from the start of the season to where he is now. Those guards have really settled in and they’re feisty defensively and offensively. They’re sharing the ball. They look good.”

UCLA will be another team to watch, considering their magnificent run to the Final Four a year ago. The Bruins were able to split the regular-season series with Arizona.

The longest shot to win the tournament is defending champion Oregon State. The Beavers finished conference play 1-19 and are just 3-27 overall.

Pac-12 Tournament Odds

No. 1 Arizona -120

No. 2 UCLA +160

No. 3 USC +1000

No. 5 Oregon +1500

No. 7 Washington State +3000

No. 4 Colorado +4000

No. 8 Arizona State +5000

No. 6 Washington +20000

No. 9 Stanford +20000

No. 11 Utah +25000

No. 10 California +50000

No. 12 Oregon State +50000