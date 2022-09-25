Packers vs Bucs Live Stream: How to Watch Game for Free

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers collide in a big NFC game on Sunday, September 25.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Packers vs Buccaneers streaming live online today:

Packers vs Buccaneers Preview

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) and Green Bay Packers (1-1) makes for a historic matchup on Sunday.

For the first time ever, two three-time MVPs will compete on the same field with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Historical bragging rights aside, the winner between the Bucs and Packers gets an early edge in the NFC playoff race for the top seed.

Tampa Bay comes into the game banged up on the offensive line and at wide receiver. The Bucs will play without star receiver Mike Evans due to a one-game suspensions. Chris Godwin will also sit due to injury, and another three receivers have been dealing with injuries. Cole Beasley could make his debut for the Bucs on Sunday after signing with the team last week and moving up from the practice squad to the active roster.

Green Bay has its share of injuries at receiver, which could impact the game. Rodgers had little luck in the season opener at Minnesota with a young and depleted receiver group in a 23-7 loss. He and the Packers bounced back the following week in a win over the Chicago Bears.

The Bucs have a stronger defense than the Vikings, allowing 13 points all season. Tampa Bay also has a stronger offense than the Bears despite Brady having a relatively quiet season with just two touchdown passes.

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette could carry a big chunk of the load against the Packers, which struggle against the run. Fournette ran for 127 yards in the season-opening win at Dallas.

Tampa Bay comes into the game a litte extra battle-tested after a grueling game on the road agianst the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs look to make a big splash in their home opener.

Rodgers hasn’t had wild success over the years against the Bucs. That includes three of his four career pick-sixes coming aginst the Bucs.

Tampa Bay’s defense turned up the heat in the turnover department last week with four takeaways at New Orleans. Unfortunately for the Bucs, Rodgers isn’t as turnover prone as Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is.