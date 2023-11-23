Packers vs Lions Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Green Bay Packers (4-6) head to Ford Field to take on the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions (8-2) on Thanksgiving day.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a free live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Packers vs Lions Live Stream Guide

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Packers vs Lions live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Packers vs Lions live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Packers vs Lions live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Packers vs Lions live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Packers vs Lions Preview

This will be the Lions’ 84th Thanksgiving game. The Lions have a 37-44-2 record on the holiday. Detroit is 12-8-1 against Green Bay on Turkey Day.

The Lions are fresh from a thrilling 31-26 comeback win over the Chicago Bears last week. Down by 12 points with under four minutes remaining in the game, Lions quarterback Jared Goff engineered two 70+ yard touchdown drives, including the game winner.

Goff had three interceptions in the game prior to those drives. Still, he and the Lions found a way to win in the end.

Detroit has the NFL’s sixth-ranked offense, averaging 27.2 points and 263.0 passing yards per game. On defense, the team is surrendering 22.9 points per contest

The Packers are coming off a 23-20 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Green Bay QB Jordan Love had one of the better games of his career, competing 27-of-40 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns.

The Packers suffered a significant loss in their win, however. Star running back Aaron Jones was carted off with a knee injury. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has said that while Jones’ injury isn’t as serious as initially feared, it’s unlikely Jones will play on Thanksgiving.

Behind Love, Green Bay is putting up 20.2 points per game. On the defensive side, the Packers are allowing 20.2 points per game.

Announcers slated to call the game include Kevin Burkhardt (play by play), Greg Olsen (color analyst) and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporters).

Packers vs Lions: What They’re Saying

“I do think it’s special and it’s a privilege to be able to play on Thanksgiving Day. It’s a privilege for our guys. And everybody’s watching, all your family, all your friends and this is the type of game, man, you come out of and you’ve got somebody you went to school with in second grade who’s texting you and you just – you forgot until he texted you and you’re like, ‘Oh, oh my God.’ And family members, everything – and so, it’s kind of cool like that. It’s special.” — Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

“We’ve got a great task in front of us, a team that’s really gotten after us the last four times. I’ve got a lot of respect for Dan and what he’s been able to establish there, the culture. They’ve got a good thing going right now, so we’re going to need our best effort, no doubt about it, to go into their building and come out on top.” — Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on playing the Lions.