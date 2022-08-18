Panthers vs Patriots Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Tempers are likely to still be raw when the New England Patriots host the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the NFL preseason on Friday. The two teams have already done battle during a joint practice session this week that ended in a brawl involving All-Pro Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and an injured fan.

Hostilities will be renewed while both teams continue to look for the right formula on both sides of the ball. The Panthers appeared to get the balance right during a 23-21 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 1, while the Pats fell to the New York Giants by the same scoreline.

Quarterbacks will naturally be under the spotlight, with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule looking for improvement from rookie Matt Corral. Meanwhile, New England starter Mac Jones will try to make the most of a few valuable snaps.

Panthers vs Patriots Preview

Jones is expected to see the field, along with other key starters. The second-year signal-caller needs to build on recent progress described by Mike Dussault of the team’s official site: “Jones is looking more comfortable and has shown an increased focus on pushing the ball down the field.”

Becoming more adept at launching the ball vertically won’t be easy for Jones. He ranked 21st among deep passers last season, according to Bryant Horn of Pro Football Focus.

Jones’ chances of improving his vertical game will hinge on the protection in front of him. That protection was routinely tested by the Giants, who blitzed more than Patriots head coach Bill Belichick deemed appropriate for preseason, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan:

Wink Martindale asked about the insinuation from Bill Belichick that the Giants blitzed a lot (too much) in the preseason opener. “We’re on to Cincinnati,” he says with a smile. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 18, 2022

Belichick may not welcome a visit from the Panthers, who send pressure more than most in defensive coordinator Phil Snow’s system, something highlighted by author Cody Alexander:

This isn't deja vu… This is #Carolina's Phil Snow running the same blitz 3 times in a row to end the half vs the #Saints 🤣🤣🤣#ArtofX | 💥 pic.twitter.com/GfJGN77QCJ — Cody Alexander (@The_Coach_A) September 22, 2021

The Panthers will want to be physical early and make life uncomfortable for Jones and the Patriots’ starters. That desire is likely compounded after the way the two teams mixed it up during practice on Wednesday, August 17.

Things became heated when McCaffrey felt Pats defensive tackle Deatrich Wise Jr. had delivered a cheap shot, per The Guardian. One unfortunate onlooker also suffered when the melee spilled over onto the sideline: “The 275lb Wise also fell on a fan during the incident. The woman suffered a swollen foot but insisted she did not need medical treatment. Wise and McCaffrey gave personal apologies to the fan and the Patriots gave her free tickets to a game in the upcoming season.”

Tempers continue to flare at the Patriots/Panthers joint practice via @MikeyInTheTruckpic.twitter.com/svsZrY98pP — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) August 17, 2022

If the Panthers are going to emerge as winners in a more competitive game, their quarterbacks will need to produce. That’s something they didn’t do against the Commanders.

The Panthers’ third-round pick this year, Corral is expected to vie with P.J. Walker for a backup job while Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold compete to start. Corral’s first audition didn’t go well, with PFF’s Michael Renner outlining the struggles: “Corral just looked uncomfortable. While some of that can be chalked up to the line he was playing behind, it can’t excuse just how ugly his ball placement was on quick, easy throws.”

If Corral was confused, he won’t relish going against a Belichick-coached defense. The Patriots are renowned for keeping quarterbacks guessing with multiple fronts and disguised coverage, things they can be expected to show even during preseason when teams often favor bland gameplans.

A win looks likely for the Pats, who own the stronger roster, something that will show when the starters are on the field.