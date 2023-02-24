Party Down Season 3 Streaming: How to Watch Revival Online for Free

After nearly 13 years, cult classic comedy “Party Down” is coming back to Starz for a long-awaited third season, premiering on Friday, February 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on Amazon Prime Channels, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all include a free trial.

Those are the three best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Party Down” Season 3 streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Starz content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Starz Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Starz Channel Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Starz Channel, you can watch “Party Down” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Starz is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Starz add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Party Down” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Starz is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Party Down” live or on-demand on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

Starz is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Starz whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV’s main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel bundles. As such, you can get Starz for a total of $9 per month through Sling:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Party Down” live or on-demand on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

‘Party Down’ Season 3 Preview

Play

Party Down | Official Trailer | STARZ All dressed up and going nowhere. The star-studded cast of Party Down returns February 24 on STARZ. Catch up on Seasons 1-2 on the STARZ App. #STARZ #PartyDown Subscribe to the STARZ YouTube Channel: bit.ly/1kalhP0 Follow Party Down on Instagram: starz.tv/PartyDownInstagramYT Follow Party Down on Twitter: starz.tv/PartyDownTwitterYT Follow Party Down on Facebook: starz.tv/PartyDownFacebookYT Facebook: starz.tv/STARZFacebookYT… 2023-01-26T16:00:09Z

“Party Down” was a quirky little half-hour comedy about a Los Angeles-based catering team. The original two seasons aired in 2009 and 2010, but as the cult classic status grew, fans were always clamoring for more. In March 2021, the revival was announced and then in November 2021, a six-episode third season was ordered by Starz. The only original cast member who could not adjust their schedule for the “Party Down” filming schedule is Lizzy Caplan.

“We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again,” said creator Rob Thomas in March 2021, admitting that getting all actors together would be a challenge. “The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.”

“After more than 10 years, we’re excited to have the cast — many of whom are now hugely popular, award-winning stars — return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party,” added Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at Starz. “The fan demand for a ‘Party Down’ revival is clear, and we look forward to what [original creators Thomas, Paul Rudd, John Enbom, and Dan Etheridge] and now [star Adam Scott] will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life.”

The Starz press release for the six-episode new season reads:

Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Scott). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles. Scott reprises his role alongside original cast members Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally. They are joined by new cast members Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Zoë Chao, James Marsden and many more.

The season 3 premiere episode is titled “Kyle Bradway is Nitromancer” and its description reads, “Ten years later, Kyle Bradway has just landed his star-making superhero role. He hires Party Down to cater his celebration party, leading to welcome reunions and some unexpected surprises.”

Then on March 3 comes episode two, titled “Jack Botty’s Surprise Party.” Its description reads, “Party Down works a surprise party for movie star Jack Botty thrown by his studio exec girlfriend Evie, which turns weird when the team sees something they shouldn’t have.”

“Party Down” season 3 premieres on Friday, February 24 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Starz.