How to Stream Patriots vs Bills Game For Free

A storied AFC East rivalry will see another chapter written Sunday when the Buffalo Bills (5-2) host the New England Patriots (2-4).

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Patriots vs Bills Preview

The Pats enter this game on a three-game skid, and they’ll be facing a Bills team ranked 15th overall in total defense. The Bills are allowing over 126 yards rushing and 232 yards passing per game, which are both down from the dominant numbers they had in 2019, but considering how badly New England has been struggling on offense lately, it may not matter.

The Patriots have scored an average of 9.3 points over their last six games, and quarterback Cam Newton has gone 26-40 for 255 yards, no touchdowns and five interceptions in his last two outings. He was benched during the Pats’ 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, but he’ll be under center against the Bills once again.

“Getting a tap on the shoulder was a humbling experience. Saying ‘hey we’re thinking about [benching you],’ That’s all humbling. I’m not used to that,” the veteran said about getting benched last week. How Newton responds to his benching will be something to watch in this one, but he said this week he’s not going to try to do too much. “This is a must win for us. And I’m going to control the things I can control.”

The Bills were swept by the Patriots last year, with Buffalo putting just 27 points on the board in both games combined. The Bills have lost seven straight against the Pats, and quarterback Josh Allen has been studying last year’s tape with the hopes of getting his first career win against Bill Belichick’s squad.

“Looking back at last year’s tape, it’s not fun just knowing some of the mistakes that I made, but I do get to see what they were trying to do to me, how they played me game one compared to game two,” Allen said. “I don’t know if they will play me the same way. If they do, we’ve seen it before if they don’t, we will adjust and play football. That’s what it is about. Whatever team comes out has a better game plan and can adjust on the fly ultimately comes away the win. We have to be prepared for anything on Sunday.”

Allen and the offense will catch a big break in this one, however. The Patriots announced Saturday that All-Pro defensive back Stephon Gilmore will be out with a knee injury, which is a huge break for Stefon Diggs and company.