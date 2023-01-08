How to Watch Patriots vs Bills Online for Free

The Buffalo Bills take on the New England Patriots in the Bills’ first game since the scary incident involving safety Damar Hamalin.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Patriots vs Bills streaming live online today:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Patriots vs Bills Preview

The Buffalo Bills will take the field for the first time since safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in a Monday Night Football game on January 2.

Hamlin’s condition improved as the week went, and he reached the point of being able to speak to his teammates via FaceTime on January 6. Hamlin most recently posted on Instagram on January 7.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin wrote. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

Now, the Bills look to continue their on-field journey in a quest to win the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy. The Bills can earn a neutral site game for the AFC Championship Game with a victory on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

“You can’t not honor his request to go out there,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said via Pro Football Talk on January 6 after Hamlin’s conversation with the team where he expressed his desire for them to keep playing. “Today’s news was a lot of tears of joy, I’ll tell you that. To know that’s what he wants, that’s what his dad wants, I think guys are excited to get out there.”

Kansas City locked up the No. 1 seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Bills can’t tie the Chiefs’ record of 14-3 because of the canceled Week 17 game when Hamlin collapsed. The NFL ruled that Buffalo (12-3) could play a neutral site game with the Chiefs because of one fewer game played.

Buffalo can also ruin the Patriots’ season in the process on Sunday. The Patriots (8-8) need a win on Sunday to make the playoffs and avoid a second losing season in three years since the departure of Tom Brady to Tampa Bay.

While Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has his sights set on beating the Bills and getting his team into the playoffs, he marveled at Hamlin’s miraculous recovery.

“I think every update that we get in the locker room, everyone’s super excited to hear that each time, he’s doing better,” Jones said via NESN. “We’re all super excited. Honestly, (that question) is pretty wild. You can tell that he’s a competitor, right? That’s the first thing he’s asking and all that. I think that’s who we are as people.”