How to Watch Patriots vs Jets Game Online for Free

Bill Belichick needs to end a brewing quarterback controversy before the New England Patriots take on the in-form New York Jets in Week 8. This stormy AFC East rivalry will resume with the roles reversed at MetLife Stadium.

The Pats, long the rulers of the division, find themselves struggling at 3-4, with confusion over whether Mac Jones or rookie Bailey Zappe should start under center. New England’s muddled picture at QB is in sharp contrast to the Jets, who are 5-2 behind the arm of Zach Wilson and the marauding talents of a punishing defense.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Patriots vs Jets streaming live online today:

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Patriots vs Jets live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV's, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Patriots vs Jets live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Patriots vs Jets live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Patriots vs Jets live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Patriots vs Jets live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Patriots vs Jets live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Patriots vs Jets live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Patriots vs Jets live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Patriots vs Jets Preview

Belichick as good as platooned his quarterbacks during Week 7’s disasterclass against the Chicago Bears. Jones returned from injury to initially start, despite Zappe having led the Pats to wins over the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.

He’s had ample opportunity to clear up any lingering controversy, but Belichick has so far been non-committal about his choice at football’s most important position, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

For those wondering which Patriots’ quarterback will start Sunday vs. the Jets, Bill Belichick stuck to the script: “We'll see how it goes today.” pic.twitter.com/dt3xw47Ip0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2022

No matter who is throwing the passes, the Patriots will find it tough to break down a Jets defense coming into its own in recent weeks. The unit is ranked 10th in points allowed and ninth in yards, per Pro Football Reference.

There are many reasons for the lofty rankings, including the dominant performances of Quinnen Williams. The fourth-year defensive tackle is leading the Jets with five sacks and took down Aaron Rodgers twice against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6.

Even when he doesn’t get to the quarterback, Williams is putting constant pressure on the pocket, per Pro Football Focus:

Most pressures over the past 3 weeks: ✈️ Quinnen Williams – 18

🟠 Myles Garrett – 18 pic.twitter.com/veqlCoscTu — PFF (@PFF) October 24, 2022

Williams could feast on a Pats O-line set to be without center David Andrews, who is in concussion protocol, according to Boston.com’s Conor Roche.

Williams’ performances are also freeing up edge-rusher Carl Lawson to win on the outside more often. Lawson has three sacks, with 2.5 of those takedowns notched in his last four games.

The Williams and Lawson double act is complementing the shutdown coverage abilities of rookie cornerback Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner. He’s taking away the deep routes and forcing opposing passing attacks to play small ball:

Sauce Gardner in coverage on 20+ yard targets: 🥫 13 targets

🥫 1 catch allowed

🥫 5 forced incompletions pic.twitter.com/E4dC0FjJNQ — PFF (@PFF) October 28, 2022

That’s bad news for Jones and Zappe, neither of whom will want to test Gardner. The Pats have actually been above average stretching the field, averaging eight yards per attempt and completing 28 passes for 20 yards or more, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh has designed his defense to eliminate those vertical throws.

Belichick’s defense will be missing its own linchpin along the interior, tackle Christian Barmore, who is nursing a knee injury, per Roche. A reshuffled line will be expected to make amends after letting Bears’ QB Justin Fields gash them on the ground consistently on Thursday Night Football.

Fields fooled the Patriots on more than one designed run, according to ESPN’s Matt Bowen:

#Bears QB run game with Justin Fields vs. NE… Multiple concepts — Zone-Read, Q Counter, Q Sweep, Q Draw. CHI used formation/motion/misdirection to gain play side numbers + blocking angles. And we saw the playmaking element Fields can bring to this offense. pic.twitter.com/S0RA2w2gi2 — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) October 25, 2022

Wilson is not nearly as mobile as Fields, but he can make plays with his legs. What the Jets won’t be able to do is rely on rookie workhorse Breece Hall, after the running back tore his ACL against the Denver Broncos in Week 7.

The Jets responded quickly by acquiring James Robinson in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson, Michael Carter and the rest of the Jets’ backfield should exploit a Patriots defense giving up 4.4 yards per carry.

It’s been a while since the Jets were fancied to put one over Belichick and his team, but this week looks like a golden opportunity for Gang Green.