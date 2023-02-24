How to Order Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury PPV in US

Jake Paul is set to finally step into the ring with Tommy Fury on Sunday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you live in the United States, you can only order the Paul vs Fury PPV card (Sunday, 2 p.m. ET start time) through ESPN+. It costs $49.99 if you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

Order Paul vs Fury PPV

If you don’t already have ESPN+, you can purchase a month of ESPN+ and the PPV in one swoop for $59.98.

Once you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch Paul vs Fury live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Paul vs Fury Preview

Media personality Jake Paul is looking to make a name for himself in the world of boxing when he takes on Tommy Fury on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. He and Fury were supposed to fight in December 2021, but Fury had to withdraw due to medical issues and was replaced by Tyron Woodley II, whom Paul defeated with a knockout in the sixth round. They were then rescheduled for August 2022, but Fury withdrew again, this time citing an issue with his visa to allow him into the United States.

The reason this may finally put Paul on the map in the boxing world despite victories over Woodley, Ben Askren, and Anderson Silva is that they are all MMA fighters and critics of the cocky YouTuber say that Paul has never fought a real boxer. When he takes on Fury, he’ll get his chance. The winner of the bout will receive an official WBC world ranking.

Earlier this month on February 8, Paul flew to Saudia Arabia to hold a press conference about the bout, which Fury skipped, causing Paul to call him “unprofessional” and a “flake,” according to MMA Fighting.

But Fury fired back by explaining, “I can clear that up in two seconds. Basically, Jake Paul signed up into the world of professional boxing and I am a professional athlete, a professional boxer. I always have been and [ask] any professional boxer and they’ll tell you this — no one breaks camp, mid to the end [of training camp] to fly all the way to Saudi Arabia, have a 10 minute press conference, fly all the way back to Manchester, complete my camp then fly all the way back to Saudi Arabia again the following week. Now why the press conference couldn’t wait until a week later on fight week is beyond me. Most big fights, they schedule press conferences on fight week. I don’t know what is going on there.”

Fury continued, “I don’t know if he’s trying to play mind games or anything but that’s definitely not how it works. One man’s flying all over the globe, trying to get in the glitz and glamour, press conferences, whatever else, and one man’s in the gym training to annihilate this man. So I think the proof is in the pudding. You can see who the professional athlete is. I’m not interested in press conferences. I’m interested in completing my camp, which has been the best camp of my career and I’m ready to KO this man and get him out of the sport.”

The Paul vs Fury fight is on Sunday, February 26 at 2 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus and Pay Per View.