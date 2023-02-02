Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am gets underway on Thursday, featuring the likes of Jordan Spieth, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland playing alongside Josh Allen, Bill Murray, Pau Gasol and many other athletes and celebrities.

TV coverage of the tournament will be on Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and CBS (Saturday-Sunday).

But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, Peacock TV, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of the different ways you can watch the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Offering more extensive coverage than the TV broadcasts, ESPN+ is the only way to watch all-day coverage of all four rounds of the tournament:

Get ESPN+

There are several different broadcast options for each day of the tournament, including featured groups, featured holes and a main feed.

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you just want a live stream of the TV broadcasts, you can watch Golf Channel, CBS and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, while Golf Channel is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the tournament on Thursday and Friday, as you can watch daily coverage of the first two rounds on Peacock Premium, which costs just $4.99 per month or a limited-time offer of $29.99 for one year:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of Golf Channel, CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ (which has additional coverage of the tournament) and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 Preview

It is time once again for the entertainment world and golf world to collide in the annual AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which pairs celebrities with professional golfers in a tournament that benefits several different charities.

According to the website, since 1947, the Monterey Peninsula Foundation has raised hundreds of millions of dollars over the years for nonprofit organizations.

It reads:

In 2022, Monterey Peninsula Foundation will reach a fundraising milestone among PGA TOUR Tournaments – surpassing $200 million in charitable contributions. Perennially ranked as the top contributor on the PGA TOUR, the Foundation is thrilled to reach this threshold and carry on the traditions of golf and giving established by Bing Crosby and friends. Since 1947 the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been the benchmark for generating millions of dollars, donated annually to nonprofits throughout Monterey and the surrounding communities. As leaders from the world of business, sports and entertainment are drawn to the iconic Pebble Beach golf courses to play with PGA Tour professional partners, the legacy of golf and giving continues to provide for our community.

The way the tournament works is that the field starts out with 156 pro players and 156 celebrities. They are paired up and play in a three-day better-ball format. On the final day, the teams that make the 54-hole cut move on, but only the pros play in the individual portion of the tournament. Also, the celebrity participants can be women.

For the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, here are some of the notable pairings:

D.A. Points and Bill Murray

Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen

Taylor Pendrith and Will Arnett

Brandon Wu and Condoleeza Rice

Nick Watney and Buster Posey

Kyle Westmoreland and Chris O’Donnell

Harrison Endycott and Jason Bateman

William McGirt and Alfonso Ribeiro

Kevin Chappell and Eric Church

Garrett Reband and Josh Duhamel

MJ Daffue and Darius Rucker

Keith Mitchell and Josh Allen

Scott Brown and Scott Eastwood

Wesley Bryan and Alex Smith

Zecheng Dou and Ray Romano

Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald Jr.

The past few winners of the tournament include Tom Hoge, Daniel Berger, Nick Taylor, Phil Mickelson, Ted Potter Jr., Jordan Spieth, Vaughn Taylor, and Brandt Snedeker. Mickelson has won five times, which is tied with Mark O’Mear for the most of any pro golfer, but Mickelson is not in the field this year (nor was he last year) because he now plays for the Saudi Arabia-backed golf tour LIV.

The TV schedule is as follows, all times Eastern:

Thursday, February 2 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the Golf Channel

Friday, February 3 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the Golf Channel

Saturday, February 4 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the Golf Channel and from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on CBS

Sunday, February 5 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the Golf Channel and from 3:00 to 6:30 p.m. on CBS

The tournament is also streaming on ESPN Plus and Peacock.