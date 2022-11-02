Pelicans vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Los Angeles Lakers (1-5) host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) at Crypto.com Arena on November 2.

Pelicans vs Lakers Preview

The Pelicans are coming off a 112-91 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on October 30. New Orleans had six players score in double figures in the victory, led by C.J. McCollum, who finished with a game-high 22 points.

Zion Williamson returned after missing two games with a posterior hip contusion and scored 21 points, also hauling in 12 rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

“Glad to have him back,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said about Williamson. “When he touches the ball – I’ve said it before – he makes the right play. Whether it’s a score for himself or finding his teammates and kicking it out and continuing to move. He was fantastic.”

New Orleans has six players averaging in double figures led by forward Brandon Ingram, who is scoring 22.0 points a game. Williams is second on the team in scoring (21.8 points a game) and C.J. McCollum is chipping in 20.5 points and a team-high 7.2 assists.

The Lakers are coming off their first win if the season, a 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers went 13-for-30 (43.3%), from downtown after beginning the season with the worst 3-point shooting start in league history through five games. LeBron James led the way for the Lakers with 26 points in the win, while Russell Westbrook came off the bench to add 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

It was the second game in a row in which Westbrook came off the bench, and it’s a role he has been adjusting to nicely.

“I just think the ball had a little pop to it. Guys were penetrating, kicking, finding open shooters, and guys didn’t hesitate,” Lakers first-year coach Darvin Ham said after the win, via ABC Sports. “I’ve been saying it since Day 1: Shots are going to fall. Our offense is going to catch up to our defense.”

The Lakers are averaging just over 105 points a game, and are shooting 42.7% from the floor as a team. James and Westbrook are two of L.A.’s four players scoring 10+ points a game. Anthony Davis (23.8 ppg) and Lonnie Walker (14.2 ppg) are the other two. On the other side, the Pelicans enter this game third in the NBA in scoring, netting 118.5 points per contest. New Orleans is also third in the league in field goal percentage, hitting 48.9% of their shots from the floor. LeBron and company are overmatched on paper, so we’ll see if they can pull off the upset at home.