Pelicans vs Grizzlies Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The 2023-24 season is underway, and the New Orleans Pelicans will head to FedExForum to face the Memphis Grizzlies on October 25 in the season opener for both teams.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised locally on Bally Sports New Orleans (Pelicans markets) and Bally Sports Southeast-Memphis (Grizzlies markets), but if you don’t have cable, don’t have those channels or you live out of market, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Amazon Prime.

Here’s how:

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Live Stream Guide

You can watch a live stream of Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southeast-Memphis (local markets), NBA League Pass (includes every out-of-market game) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

Local sports networks are included in the main bundle, while NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but any packages and add-ons can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Pelicans vs Grizzlies live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Bally Sports New Orleans and Bally Sports Southeast-Memphis (local markets) are included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Pelicans vs Grizzlies live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via NBA League Pass on Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime League Pass Channel, you can watch the Pelicans vs Grizzlies live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Preview

The Grizzlies finished with a 51-31 record last year. They made it to the postseason, but fell in the first round to the Los Angeles Lakers (4-2).

Memphis will begin its season without Ja Morant, who is serving a 25 game suspension. The Grizzlies added Marcus Smart, who will give them a boost on both sides of the ball. Along with Smart, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Ziaire Williams should start with Morant out.

The Grizzlies suffered a huge blow when they lost Steven Adams for the season. Santi Aldama, Xavier Tillman Sr. and Kenneth Lofton Jr. could all see increased minutes, with Tillman the likely rotational replacement.

On the other side, the Pelicans finished with a 42-40 mark last season. New Orleans only sniffed the postseason, falling in the play-in tournament to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Things may be looking up for New Orleans this year, however.

The Pelicans have a healthy Zion Williamson back after another injury plagued season last year. Williamson played in 29 games and averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He injured his right hamstring in January, however, and he didn’t play again the rest of the year.

New Orleans also added veteran big Cody Zeller, Izaiah Brockington and Jalen Crutcher this offseason. Williamson, guard CJ McCollum, swing man Herbert Jones, forward Brandon Ingram and big man Jonas Valanciunas make up the projected starting lineup for the Pels.

Pelicans vs Grizzlies: What They’re Saying

“Steven unlocked so much for us offensively and defensively, with rebounding and physicality. It’s on everyone to step it up, how we coach the team in those directions. We’ve got a lot of strengths in this group, a lot of competitors that are going to lay it on the line every single day. Knowing on the front end, we’re going to be able to navigate it because we’ve got a deep roster and we’ve got a committed roster. Now the games will reveal where we’ve got to coach better.” — Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins.

“I feel like he has an understanding of what’s expected of him and exactly what he needs to do consistently in order to be available. I think he understands how good he can be when he’s doing the little things. Playing the game is the easiest thing for him. He’s a gamer, the lights are on, he likes to show off — and really just show how good he is at the sport. The hard part is the day-to-day stuff. I think he’s gotten a lot better at that, which will allow him to be a lot more successful — consistently — throughout an entire season.”— Pelicans’ C.J. McCollum on Zion Williamson.