Pelicans vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Los Angeles Lakers (10-3) return home to Staples Center after a three-game road trip to take on a slumping New Orleans Pelicans squad on Friday.

Pelicans vs Lakers Preview

There’s been no championship hangover for the Lakers, who have raced out to an NBA-best 10-3 record to start the season. The last three for LA haven’t been competitive for four quarters, with the Lakers coasting to a trio of consecutive road wins by an average margin of more than 20 points.

LeBron James has led the way for the Lakers, averaging 24.3 points per game and 7.5 assists. His superstar teammate Anthony Davis has been close behind, notching 22 points, 1.7 blocks and 8.5 rebounds per game.

“It’s all about execution and your level of focus,” James said after thumping Oklahoma City 128-99 last time out. “You’ve got to be able to at times build up your own energy. Like tonight, we come off a back-to-back, three in four nights. For us to come off a back-to-back — in Houston last night, getting in late to OKC and coming out to an arena with no fans — you’ve got to prosper your own energy from your group, yourself.”

The Lakers also have four other players — Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — averaging double-digit points per game.

“We’re trying to play extra pass basketball, but also recognize the shot that comes in the rhythm of the offense and make sure we’re not overpassing. Which we do on occasion, but to me that’s okay,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said. “I’d rather overpass then not pass enough.”

The Pelicans kept their last game close despite missing starters Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe. Ball and Bledsoe are day-to-day with injuries, while Williamson — the No. 1 overall pick a year ago — had an inconclusive COVID-19 test. Williamson is expected to be in the lineup against the Lakers.

“There is nothing we can do about any of this,” Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said. “Guys are going to be out whether the tests are conclusive or not. When you have a game on the schedule, you show up and play it unless the league does what they did Monday and tells you not to. It’s really got to be that simple. You can’t plan ahead too much. You can’t think you know what’s going on. Just get up every day and start with a plan and get ready to adapt when stuff comes.”

The Pelicans started the year 4-2, but enter the matchup with the Lakers with a 4-6 record after four consecutive losses.

INJURIES

Lakers: Wesley Matthews: out (achilles), Jared Dudley: out (calf).

Pelicans: Eric Bledsoe: out (eye), Zion Williamson: out (health and safety protocols), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).