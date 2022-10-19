Pelicans vs Nets Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Ben Simmons is back for his first real NBA action in 16 months, while Zion Williamson’s return puts an end to an even-longer 17-month absence when the Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans meet on Wednesday night.

Pelicans vs Nets Preview

This season-opening matchup features two of the most interesting teams in the league. The Pelicans have plenty of reasons to be excited about this season with their youth and potential, while the Nets had a chaotic offseason and will try to move on.

The Pelicans made the playoffs last season and pushed the Suns to a six-game series after trading for CJ McCollum and without Zion Williamson. If the preseason is any indication Williamson is healthy and in the best shape of his career.

When he was healthy during the 2020-21 season, Williamson was a force averaging 27 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 61.1% from the field. If he can bring that to a big three with McCollum and Brandon Ingram the Pelicans will be dangerous.

The Pelicans also bring back Jonas Valanciunas to give them a formidable presence in the post. Larry Nance Jr. and Devonte Graham are two other veterans that should contribute. New Orleans also has young players like Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Trey Murphy III, and Jose Alvarado who should all contribute.

The Nets have had an interesting offseason that was surrounded by trade demands and rumors. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were both expected to be traded at one point, but both are still on the roster.

A huge question for this team is whether Durant and Irving will be able to put last season behind them and move on. Beyond Durant and Irving, the Nets have built a sturdy roster with veterans and youth.

Veterans like Seth Curry, TJ Warren, Joe Harris, Markieff Morris, and Patty Mills should all contribute. Although Harris and Curry have both been ruled out for this game. The Nets also have young players like Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas that should give the team good minutes.

Another big question will be Ben Simmons, who didn’t play at all last season. Simmons played in all four games this preseason but looked rusty only turning in one noteworthy performance.

It’s only the first game of the season, but these are two teams that will have a lot of eyes on them this season. Getting the season started on the right note could be big for both.