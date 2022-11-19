Penn vs Princeton Football 2022: TV, Live Stream, How to Watch

Hoping to remain in contention for the Ivy League title, Princeton closes the regular season with a key home matchup against Penn on Saturday.

Penn vs Princeton Preview

Princeton enters the last week of the regular season coming off their first conference loss to Yale. The loss has dropped the Tigers to 5-1 in league play and currently has them in second place behind Yale, who is also 5-1.

Yale has another tough game this week as they take on a Harvard team that is 4-2 in conference play. If Princeton wants to win the conference they’ll need some help from Harvard, but first, they have to take care of business against Penn. The Quakers enter the last week of the regular season at 4-2 in league play. Penn actually beat Yale earlier this season 20-13. In a chaos scenario, a Penn win could give them a chance at a share of the league championship if Harvard upset Yale.

This season the Tigers’ offense has been led by quarterback Blake Stenstrom who has passed for 2,490 yards with 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions. The receiving core has been led by two dynamic receivers in Andrei Iosivas and Dylan Classi.

Iosivas has led the team with 64 receptions for 912 yards and six touchdowns, while Classi isn’t far behind with 53 catches for 807 yards and four touchdowns. Ryan Butler has been the teams leading rusher with 454 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The defense has been led by Liam Johnson with 58 tackles an interception and a forced fumble. Michael Ruttlen Jr. has been the leader in the secondary with three interceptions. As a unit, the defense has forced 21 turnovers this season.

The Penn offense has been led by quarterback Aidan Sayin, who has passed for 2,083 yards along with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. The lead receivers have been Joshua Casilli and Rory Starkey Jr.

Casilli has 51 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns, while Starkey Jr. has 44 catches for 420 yards and four touchdowns. Trey Flowers has been the teams leading rusher with 476 yards and seven touchdowns.

The defense has been led by Garrett Morris and Jack Fairman with 64 and 60 tackles. Penn has a good pass rush this season with 30 sacks, however, they have only forced 10 turnovers so far this season.

This game will be a critical part of what should be a very interesting last Saturday of the season in the Ivy League.