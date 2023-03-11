Penn State vs Indiana Live Stream: How to Watch Big Ten Semi Online

The Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 11.

The game (around 3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Penn State vs Indiana streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Penn State vs Indiana live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Penn State vs Indiana live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Penn State vs Indiana live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Penn State vs Indiana live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Penn State vs Indiana live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Penn State vs Indiana Preview

Penn State (21-12) and No. 19 Indiana will vie for a spot in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday,

While Indiana looks like a lock for the NCAA Tournaments as a No. 4 seed projection, Penn State might need to win Saturday’s game to reach the Big Dance. The Nittany Lions are one of the “last four byes” according to ESPN Bracketology, which means the team could make it in as one of the 60 teams in the main bracket that will await a First Four winner. That doesn’t mean the Nittany Lions are an absolute lock for the Big Dance though.

Penn State squeaked out a 67-65 overtime win over Northwestern on Friday, March 10. Seth Lundy settled things for the Nitty Lions with a three-point in the final minute of overtime for a 64-62 lead.

Lundy led the Nittany Lions with 16 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Pickett added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Andrew Funk posted 14 points and seven rebounds. Kanye Clary provided a spark off of the bench with 11 points and two assists.

“Just having confidence in myself,” Lundy said via 247 Sports. “I’m in the gym every single day. It’s nothing new for me. I felt like I’ve been doing it my whole career. It was a great opportunity. I felt like he was trying to front him anyway, and I didn’t want to have a turnover. I felt like getting up a shot was better than nothing. I just iso’d him and that was the outcome.”

Penn State won its fourth-consecutive game and second overtime contest over Northwestern in 10 days. Now, the Nittany Lions look to beat Indiana for a second time this season. Penn State previously beat the Hoosiers 85-66 on January 11.

Indiana took care of business in the quarterfinals with a 70-60 win over Maryland on Friday. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 24 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 19 points and allied six rebounds and two assists for the Hoosiers. Miller Kopp added 10 points, two rebounds, and three assists.

The Hoosiers won their second-straight contest and third game in the past four contests. When Indiana last played Penn State, it marked the end fourth game of a four-game losing streak. Indiana only managed 26 first half points and shot 44.1% for the game. Penn State meanwhile shot 54.2% in that game plus an impressive 58.1% from three-point range.