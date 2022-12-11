Penn State vs OSU Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch Online

One of the marquee wrestling match-ups this weekend features the Oregon State Beavers taking on the No. 1 Penn State Nittany Lions.

The dual (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Oregon State vs Penn State streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Oregon State vs Penn State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the dual live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oregon State vs Penn State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the dual live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Oregon State vs Penn State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the dual live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Oregon State vs Penn State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the dual live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Oregon State vs Penn State live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the dual live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Oregon State vs Penn State Preview

It’s a battle between two ranked squads with the No. 25-ranked Oregon State Beavers host the No. 1-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions.

Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said in his post-meet press conference (via On 3) after PSU beat Lehigh that it’s early in the season and they are still ironing out the kinks.

“I think our guys wrestled well. Obviously, it’s early, and we’re still trying to figure things out,” said Sanderson. “Big matches like this where the crowd’s into it, and you’re wrestling quality opponents at every weight, it’s a blessing to see what we need to work on and where we need to go. Just like every year, it’s a process.”

He also said that Oregon State is an “up-and-coming” program, so he expects them to give Penn State a real fight.

“We’re looking forward to a great match,” Sanderson said. “They have tough kids, and one of the up-and-coming programs. A coaching staff that has done a tremendous job, as we saw last year at nationals. So, we’re excited for the match.”

The probable lineup is as follows:

125: Gary Steen for Penn State vs Brandon Kaylor for Oregon State

133: Roman Bravo-Young for Penn State vs Jason Shaner for Oregon State

141: Beau Bartlett for Penn State vs Cleveland Belton for Oregon State

149: Shayne Van Ness for Penn State vs Hunter Eveland for Oregon State

157: Terrell Barraclough for Penn State vs Graham Gambrall for Oregon State

165: Alex Facundo for Penn State vs Matthew Olguin for Oregon State

174: Carter Starocci for Penn State vs Aaron Olmos for Oregon State

184: Aaron Brooks for Penn State vs Trey Munoz for Oregon State

197: Max Dean for Penn State vs Tanner Harvey for Oregon State

285: Greg Kerkvliet for Penn State vs JJ Dixon or Brian Reyes for Oregon State

Bravo-Young hasn’t always been in the lineup for Penn State this year despite his No. 1 ranking in his weight class. He told the PSU Collegian that he feels he doesn’t have anything to prove in a November dual meet.

“We have a plan. It’s just when I feel like I want to wrestle, I can wrestle. I don’t think a dual in November means too much for me,” Bravo-Young said. “I’ll be in when they need me. I’m here for the big show. I really don’t have much to prove in my eyes.”

The Oregon State vs Penn State meet kicks off Sunday, December 11 at 2 p.m. Eastern time on ESPNU.