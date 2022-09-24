How to Watch Penn State vs CMU Football Online for Free

After an impressive thrashing of Auburn on the road last weekend, Penn State returns home to take on Central Michigan for one final non-conference game of the season on Saturday afternoon.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Central Michigan vs Penn State streaming live online:

Penn State is coming off a big win on the road at Auburn. Following the win, the Nittany Lions climbed eight spots in the AP top 25 polls to number 14.

Penn State left little doubt in their 41-12 win. With the score 14-6 at halftime, the Nittany Lions scored 17 straight points in the third quarter to pull away.

Penn State has been led by the play of quarterback Sean Clifford so far this season who passed for 673 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. The Nittany Lions also have a deep receiving core that has four receivers with at least 100 yards receiving so far this season.

Leading the group is tight end Brent Strange who has caught nine passes for 169 yards and a touchdown. Just behind him is Mitchell Tinsley with 13 receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

The Penn State offense has been pretty balanced so far this season as they’ve also rushed for 577 yards. Doing the bulk of the work is freshman running back Nick Singleton with 334 yards and four touchdowns. Singleton is also averaging a ridiculous 11.1 yards per carry.

The Nittany Lion defense has been solid so far this season as they’ve held opponents to 17.7 points per game. While they’ve done a good job keeping teams out of the end zone they have allowed 338.3 yards per contest and allowed over 400 yards twice.

Up front, Penn State has done a pretty good job getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks with nine sacks so far this season. They could use some more turnovers though as they’ve only forced three so far.

Central Michigan is off to a 1-2 start so far this season with one of those losses coming to ninth-ranked Oklahoma State. The Chippewas defense has struggled this season as they’ve allowed 58 and 38 points in their losses.

While the defense has struggled, the offense has played well averaging 36.3 points per game. Quarterback Daniel Richardson has played well in his sophomore season passing for 889 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions.

His top target has been wide receiver Jalen McGaughy with 11 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Joel Wilson has been a consistent target as well with 16 catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

This Central Michigan offense can score some points, but that won’t be enough to pull off an upset over Penn State. The Chippewas will need their defense to show up.