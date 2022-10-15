Penn State vs Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Both undefeated and ranked inside the Top 10 nationally, No. 5 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State meet for a colossal Big Ten matchup Saturday afternoon inside The Big House.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Penn State vs Michigan streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Penn State vs Michigan live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Penn State vs Michigan live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in a limited number of markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox and FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Penn State vs Michigan live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Penn State vs Michigan live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in a limited number of markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Penn State vs Michigan live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Penn State vs Michigan Preview

It’s the battle of the undefeateds when No. 10 Penn State takes on No. 5 Michigan at the Big House. The Wolverines are favored in the game but only by a touchdown.

In his pre-game press conference, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh praised the Nittany Lions, saying they are always ready to give you a tough game.

“It’s just always good. They’re just always prepared. They’re always ready. They always win a lot of games. Always good on all sides of the ball. Always well coached, in great shape and tough, physical, sound football team and exceptional and in many areas,” said Harbaugh, adding, “We’re gonna have to play really good. And not just run defense, pass defense is really good. They’re really good at both. So the biggest challenge of the year, so far, in our opinion.”

Harbaugh later added, “Big, big, big game. And if anybody was watching football yesterday on television, the pro games, seems like every commercial break there was an advertisement for the Michigan-Penn State game. So if anybody wasn’t realizing that this was a big game, there were constant reminders yesterday. … [Penn State is] good all the time as I said. I’ve always thought, and I always have, it’s just facts. They’re always good.”

“They always win a lot of games. Running the ball, throwing the ball, defending the run, defending the pass,” Harbaugh continued. “Really good on special teams and they have good specialists. A lot of talented players, well coached. The quarterback is really good. We’ve gone against him for a lot of games and a ton of respect for what he can do. Always throwing great backs at you and tight ends and offensive linemen. Always good football. Always expect a real big game when you’re playing Penn State.”

He also addressed the tough time Michigan had against Indiana. They did pull out a win despite making a lot of unforced errors.

“If you are going to reach the promised land, you need those unique games where the team has showed what it’s capable of doing: Defining moments in the second half of a ballgame. And there’s a lot to keep us humble and things that we have to improve on. But it did also give us a glimpse of what we can do,” said the Michigan coach.

The Penn State vs Michigan game kicks off on Saturday, October 15 at noon Eastern time on FOX.