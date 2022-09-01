Penn State vs Purdue Football Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

We’re not even to Saturday of the first week of the 2022 college football season, but we already have a Big Ten matchup, as the Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday, September 1.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Penn State at Purdue streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Penn State vs Purdue 2022 Preview

Highlights: Nittany Lions Move to 5-0 | Purdue at Penn State | Oct. 5, 2019 Penn State QB Sean Clifford threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns in the Nittany Lions 35-7 win against Purdue. #PurdueBoilermakers #PennStateNittanyLions #NCAAFootball SUBSCRIBE to Big Ten Network on YouTube and enable alerts – new highlights and videos uploaded daily: btn.com/youtubesubscribe More from Big Ten football/basketball/other sports: btn.com Watch live games and replays from Big… 2019-10-05T19:47:04Z

The Nittany Lions of Penn State are favored in their season opener on the road against the Purdue Boilermakers, but only by a field goal, so look for this to come down to the wire.

The two teams haven’t met since 2019 when the Nittany Lions defeated the Boilermakers at home by a score of 35-7. The two teams have faced off 19 times total, with Penn State coming away with a victory in 15 of those contests; Purdue has won three times and one game ended in a tie. The last time Purdue was victorious was in 2004 as part of their two-game win streak against Penn State in 2003 and 2004.

But the Purdue of 2022 is not the Purdue of 2019 when the teams last played each other. Purdue and head coach Jeff Brohm are coming off a 9-4 season when they beat Tennessee in their bowl game and second-team All-Big Ten quarterback Aidan O’Connell is back at the helm for the Boilermakers.

“I do think the last half of the season [O’Connell] did play at an elite level,” Brohm told reporters in July 2022 (via Sports Illustrated). “He helped us win a lot of good football games. He put up some big numbers. He threw for a lot of yards. He did it against a lot of really good football teams. He’s a very accurate passer. He has great poise and presence in the pocket. He doesn’t get rattled. He understands our system.

“If we can design some plays and spread the field out and give him a chance to make throws in rhythm, he’ll do a great job. His ability to extend the play, obviously he has to work on those things, but we have to do our part as coaches as well and make sure we’re utilizing his talents. But we want to continue to try to build on that and help improve the team around him.”

But Brohm acknowledges that Penn State is a good team, telling reporters that last time they played the Nittany Lions, the game got out of hand “before [they] could blink.”

“The last time we played Penn State a couple years ago, it was not a good day for us,” Brohm said. “They had 28 points before we could blink, and we had to fight just to stay in the ballgame. … We understand that they’re well coached. They have great talent. They’re going to be hungry, out to prove themselves. We’ve got to play at a high level and execute and do a lot of small things right in order to win that football game.”

But he finished by saying that hopefully hosting Penn State at home will give them the advantage.

“Our fan support has been outstanding the last couple of years for sure. They’re looking forward to playing a great opponent, and we’re looking forward to getting on the field,” said the Boilermakers’ coach.

The matchup between Penn State and Purdue kicks off on Thursday, September 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern on FOX. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will be calling the game in the booth and Jenny Taft will be reporting on the sidelines.