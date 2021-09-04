Penn State vs Wisconsin Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 12 ranked Wisconsin Badgers will host the No. 19 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions in a Big Ten showdown at Camp Randall Stadium on September 4.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Penn State vs Wisconsin online:

Note: FuboTV will have this game available in 4K

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), Fox 4K (with a compatible 4K streaming device and/or TV) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Penn State vs Wisconsin live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Penn State vs Wisconsin live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Penn State vs Wisconsin live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Penn State vs Wisconsin live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with Fox, and you can get your first month for $10:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Penn State vs Wisconsin live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Penn State vs Wisconsin Preview

Graham Mertz will be back under center for the Badgers after an up and down 2020 season. Mertz completed 118 of 193 passes (that’s a 61.1% completion percentage) for 1,238 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Trouble is, seven of those touchdowns came in one game, and the sophomore signal-caller had bouts of inconsistent play throughout the season.

Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi and Jalen Berger will lead Wisconsin the backfield, and Mertz will also have top tight end Jake Ferguson, along he’ll be able to count receivers Kendric Pryor, Danny Davis III, Jack Dunn and Chimere Dike among his primary targets.

“For us to be the best team we can be and for us to be the best offense we can be there has to be more consistency in production,” Chryst said about his offense, per USA TODAY.

“It’s going to take everyone. He can certainly help them and whether it’s guys on offense or defense or special teams, got to find ways to help them,” Chryst added. “I don’t know that we’re any different than any other team. We’re at our best when our team is playing together and playing off of each other and playing for each other.”

On the other side, the Nittany Lions will be led on offense by quarterback Sean Clifford, who went 152-251 (60.6 completion percentage) for 1,883 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season.

The Nittany Lions scored 29.8 points a game last season with Clifford leading the way, and he’ll have several of his top weapons back, including WRs Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington.

“I can really say that I’m the most confident quarterback in the country, because of the guys around me, the way I’ve prepared and the way everybody else has prepared. So I’m excited to get after those boys in Madison,” the Penn State QB said heading into this game.

“I think he took big strides a year ago,” Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said about Clifford. “Big test from a quarterback standpoint because you’re not gonna fool him very often. I think he has a good grasp of what they’ve tried to do in the pass game and how they use him in the run game to create extra numbers.”