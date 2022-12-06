People’s Choice Awards 2022 Live Streaming Guide

Celebrate the best in film, TV and music over the last year with the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, airing live on Tuesday, December 6 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and E!, with the red carpet show starting at 7 p.m. ET on E!.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC and E! and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 People’s Choice Awards:

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), E! and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 People's Choice Awards live on the FuboTV app or website.

FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages that include NBC (live in most markets) and E!, with a free five-day trial available.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 People's Choice Awards live on the DirecTV Stream app or website.

DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets), E! and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" bundle.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 People's Choice Awards live on the Sling TV app or website.

Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

People’s Choice 2022 Preview

“Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson returns for the second year in a row to host the People’s Choice Awards. The comedian is nominated in the comedy TV Star category for “Saturday Night Live.” He is also a six-time Emmy nominee and in 2022, hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites,” says Kenan Thompson in a statement. “I’m so grateful to be nominated — shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!!”

“Last year, Kenan brought an irreplaceable energy to the People’s Choice Awards. His enthusiasm and passion for pop culture and the fans was palpable and translated in the room and on-screen,” added Cassandra Tryon, SVP, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We can’t wait to welcome Kenan back and see what he has up his sleeve for this year’s show.”

In addition to the 40+ regular categories that span the entertainment landscape, global superstar Lizzo will receive the People’s Champion Award to recognize “her groundbreaking contributions to music and television, as well as her commitment to championing overall diversity and inclusivity across race, gender, sexuality, and size,” according to the NBC press release. Past recipients of the People’s Champion award include Tyler Perry, Pink, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Bryan Stevenson.

“Lizzo is not only an incredibly talented performer and groundbreaking entertainer, she is also a role model and inspiration to fans worldwide. She leads with kindness, advocates for inclusivity, and champions increased diversity and equity in the industry and beyond,” said Tryon. “Her commitment to breaking barriers and empowering others to use their own voices to create change makes her a true People’s Champion.”

Finally, country superstar Shania Twain will be honored with the Music Icon Award and will perform at the ceremony as well.

The press release teases:

As the top-selling female country pop artist of all time, Twain is being honored for her record-breaking career which has spanned over four decades. With such enormous hits like “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!,” Twain has expertly bridged the gap between country and pop music, leaving an everlasting impact on the music industry and pop culture. In addition to receiving the award, Twain will take the stage to perform a medley of her greatest hits as well as her new song “Waking Up Dreaming” off her forthcoming sixth album “Queen of Me,” set for release on February 3, 2023. It will mark her first return to the PCAs stage since 2005, when she took home the award for “Favorite Country Female Singer.”

“I’m so incredibly honored to be named ‘Music Icon,’” said Twain in a statement. “I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days, and it’s their love and passion that keeps me going. I’m thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favorites to them, and what better way to start than at the ‘People’s Choice Awards!’”

“Shania has paved the way for many multi-genre artists throughout her impressive career as the ‘Queen of Country Pop,’” said Tryon. “Her music has withstood the test of time and her fans have multiplied over the years. We are delighted to honor her with this award, and can’t wait to see her perform some of her greatest hits.”

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards air live on Tuesday, December 6 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC, E! and Peacock.