PGA Championship 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and a field totaling 156 golfers tee it up this week with a shot to win a major title when the 104th PGA Championship is contested at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

TV coverage of the 2022 PGA Championship will be split between ESPN (Thursday and Friday 2-8 p.m. ET; Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET) and CBS (Saturday and Sunday 1-7 p.m. ET), while ESPN+ will have all-day streaming coverage for every round.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking for coverage that is far more comprehensive than the TV broadcasts, here’s a rundown of the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 PGA Championship:

PGA Championship 2022 Preview

The season’s second major will be up for grabs this week when the 104th PGA Championship is held at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Southern Hills will be hosting the PGA Championship for the fifth time, 15 years after Tiger Woods won the last major held at the venue. The course, which is expected to be a stern test for the field of 156 golfers this week, has also hosted three U.S. Open tournaments, two TOUR Championships and last year’s Senior PGA Championship.

The tournament will get underway on Thursday morning with the first round and will conclude late Sunday afternoon with the victor hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy. The cut will be made after two rounds with the top 70 and ties advancing to play the weekend.

Last year’s unexpected PGA Championship winner, Phil Mickelson, will not be at Southern Hills to defend his title this week. The six-time major winner has stepped away from the game since receiving major blowback from inflammatory comments he made in regards to using the rival Saudi-funded LIV golf league to gain leverage for changing how the PGA TOUR operates. Mickelson became the oldest major winner ever at 50-years-old when he won at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course last May.

The World’s No. 1 ranked golfer, Scottie Scheffler, comes into this week’s PGA Championship riding a hot streak that has propelled him to the top of the sport in rapid fashion. The 25-year-old ran off four wins in a two-month period, capped by his first major victory at the Masters last month. Scheffler, who is expected to be one of the top contenders this weekend, has called Southern Hills one of his favorite courses.

Among the favorites looking to knock Scheffler off this week will be former No. 1 Jon Rahm, who won his last start in Mexico earlier this month. Rahm, who can reclaim the top spot this week, has finished in the top 10 in four of his last five majors, including his maiden major title at the 2021 U.S. Open.

Jordan Spieth will be attempting once more to capture the final leg of the career grand slam. The three-time major winner, who has taken home trophies from the Masters (2015), U.S. Open (2015) and The Open Championship (2017), is looking to add the PGA Championship to his mantle. The 28-year-old is one of the hottest golfers in the game heading into this weekend’s tournament, with a win and a runner-up finish in his last two starts.

Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy come to Southern Hills in quest of adding another major to their trophy case. Thomas, the winner of the 2017 PGA Championship, hasn’t recorded a win since last year’s PLAYERS Championship, while McIlroy will be looking to snap an almost eight-year winless drought in majors.

Tiger Woods will be teeing it up this week after making the cut and finishing 47th at the Masters in April. The 46-year-old 15-time major champion continues his comeback from leg injuries he sustained in a serious car accident in 2021.

Southern Hills is a par-70 course that plays to 7,356 yards but can be extended to over 7,500 yards from the tips. The course is known for its distance, firm, fast and undulating greens, and bunkers and collection areas that will be awaiting approach shots that don’t find their mark this week.