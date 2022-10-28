Phillies vs Astros Game 2 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros square off in Game 2 of the Fall Classic on Saturday, October 29.

The game (8:03 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Phillies vs Astros Game 2 streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Fox 4K (on compatible devices) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Phillies vs Astros live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Phillies vs Astros live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Phillies vs Astros live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Phillies vs Astros live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Phillies vs Astros live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Phillies vs Astros Game 2 Preview

Two aces are set to square off in this one. The Phillies will start Zack Wheeler, who is 1-1 with a 1.78 ERA, 25 strikeouts and three walks in his four postseason starts. Wheeler held the Padres to two runs on three hits in six-plus innings of work in the NLDS in Game 5, striking out eight while not surrendering a walk. We’ll see if he can carry that momentum into this game.

For the Astros, Framber Valdez will get the nod in Game 2. Valdez has performed well in two postseason starts this year (12 2/3 IP, 8 hits, four runs allowed (2 earned), 15 strikeouts, three walks and a 1.42 ERA). Valdez went seven innings against the Yankees allowing two runs, both of which were unearned and due to his own throwing error.

Here’s a look at the top players that could be stepping up outside of the starting pitchers in this one (stats courtesy of the Washington Post):

Phillies Top Hitters: DH Bryce Harper (.286, 18 HRs, 65 RBIs, .877 OPS in 99 games), LF Kyle Schwarber (.218, NL-leading 46, 94, 100 runs, .827 OPS), C J.T. Realmuto (.276, 22, 84, 21/22 SBs, .820 OPS), 1B Rhys Hoskins (.246, 30, 79, .794 OPS).

Phillies Key Relievers: LHP José Alvarado (4-2, 3.18 ERA, 2 saves, 81 Ks, 2 HRs, 51 IP), RHP Seranthony Domínguez (6-5, 3.00, 9 saves, 61 Ks, 51 IP), RHP David Robertson (4-3, 2.40, 20 saves, 81 Ks, 63 2/3 IP with Cubs and Phillies), RHP Zach Eflin (3-5, 4.04, 1 save in 20 games, 13 starts).

Astros Top Hitters: LF Yordan Alvarez (.306, 37 HRs, 97 RBIs, 1.019 OPS), 2B Jose Altuve (.300, 28, 57, 39 doubles, 103 runs, 18/19 SBs, .921 OPS), 3B Alex Bregman (.259, 23, 93, 38 doubles, .820 OPS), RF Kyle Tucker (.257, 30, 107, 25/29 SBs, .808 OPS).

Key Relievers: RHP Ryan Pressly (3-3, 2.98 ERA, 33 saves, 65 Ks, 48 1/3 IP), RHP Rafael Montero (5-2, 2.37, 14 saves, 68 1/3 IP, 3 HRs, 71 games), RHP Bryan Abreu (4-0, 1.94, 2 saves, 88 Ks, 2 HRs, 60 1/3 IP), RHP Hector Neris (6-4, 3.72, 3 saves, 79 Ks, 3 HRs, 65 1/3 IP, 70 games).