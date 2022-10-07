How to Watch Phillies vs Cardinals Wild Card Games Online for Free

Back in the postseason for the first time in 11 years, the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals in one-half of the NL Wild Card round this weekend.

Game 1 (Friday, 2:07 p.m. ET) will be on ABC, and Games 2 (Saturday, 8:37 p.m. ET) and 3 (Sunday, 8:37 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of every wild-card game on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Phillies vs Cardinals Preview

This should make for an interesting series as the two teams have been as close as possible in their seven meetings this season. The Phillies won the season series 4-3, but only outscored the Cardinals 22-20 in the seven games.

However, Zach Wheeler, who will start game one has been a Cardinals killer this season. In his two starts against the Cardinals this season he pitched 14 scoreless innings. The Cardinals haven’t announced what their rotation will be yet for the series.

The two teams’ season stats are even really similar. The Phillies hit .254 as a team this season, while the Cardinals have hit .252. St. Louis has scored more runs with 769 runs to the Phillies’ 745 runs this season.

The Phillies on the other hand have had more power hitting 205 home runs to the Cardinals’ 197 home runs. Kyle Schwarber has led the way for Philadelphia with 46 home runs and 94 RBI, while Paul Goldschmidt has led the Cardinal in all three major hitting categories, batting .317 with 35 home runs and 115 RBI.

Nolan Arenado has also been a big bat in the order for St. Louis, batting .292 with 30 home runs and 102 RBI. The Phillies have gotten big contributions at the plate from Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto. Hoskins has hit 30 home runs with 78 RBI, while Realmuto has 22 home runs and 84 RBI.

In terms of pitching staff, the Cardinals have a slight edge with an ERA of 3.78, while the Phillies have an ERA of 3.97. Defensively the teams are also practically equal as the Cardinals have a fielding percentage of .989 and the Phillies are at .988.

The biggest advantage that the Cardinals have in this series is home-field advantage as their 93-68 record earned them the three seed in the National League. The Phillies’ 87-74 record this season has them slotted in the sixth and final playoff spot.

The Cardinals have been terrific at home this season with a record of 53-28. The Phillies on the other hand have been an average road team with a record of 40-40 so far.

The Cardinals are a slight favorite to win this series, but clearly not much has separated the two teams this season. Game one with Wheeler on the mound will be huge for both teams.

For the Phillies, it will give them an opportunity to steal game one and set the tone for the series. If the Cardinals can crack Wheeler though it will certainly boost their confidence early in the postseason and getting hot at the right time can go a long way in October.